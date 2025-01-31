Top rookie appearances at the 2025 Pro Bowl: Drake Maye and skill positions thrive
By Lior Lampert
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are an appetizer as the world awaits Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. However, they're like the veggie tray in a viewing party spread of delicious junk. Nobody wants it, but the platter has to be there so people can at least consider mixing it into their feast. And, of course, you typically need a dip to make it even remotely palatable.
Nonetheless, the Pro Bowl is upon us at the Nicholson Fieldhouse, home of the University of Central Florida's college football program. 11 members of the Chiefs and Eagles headline a group that was replaced by 25 players who weren't named to the initial roster. Some interesting names entered the mix because so many stars withdrew, like New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
Given it was his inaugural campaign in the NFL and the unenviable situation he faced in New England, Maye fared well. But a Pro Bowl-worthy effort? That feels like a stretch. Yet, the Patriots signal-caller isn't the only first-year pro who made the final cut, replacement or not.
Excluding Washington Commanders standout Jayden Daniels, the rare rookie that gets replaced in the Pro Bowl, let's rank the other five newcomers based on worthiness.
Top rookie appearances in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games
5. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
Again, Maye was solid this season, especially considering his circumstances. But he wasn't lighting it up by any stretch of the imagination on a dismal Patriots squad.
Maye threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 13 games (12 starts). He completed 66.6 percent of his passes, slightly above the league-average 65.3 rate. Moreover, the 2024 No. 3 overall pick showed significant rushing upside, amassing 421 yards and two scores through the ground on 54 attempts.
4. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
Malik Nabers took the league by storm in his first four games as a pro with the New York Giants. The LSU product ranked first and second in receptions (35) and receiving yards (386) through the first four weeks of the 2024 season, respectively. And no, that wasn't only among rookies -- but in the entire NFL. Unfortunately, a concussion was the first of many injuries that derailed his efforts, though a strong stretch run got him back on track.
Nabers led all rookies in receiving yards per game (80.3), finishing with 1,204 total and seven touchdowns on 109 catches. He's already established himself as one of the premier target-commanding wide receivers in football. His 170 looks trailed only triple-crown winner Ja'Marr Chase's 175.
3. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Nabers may have gotten a headstart on his ex-college running mate and fellow first-round wideout, but Brian Thomas Jr. caught up to and surpassed him.
Thomas was remarkable in Year 1 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He tallied 87 grabs for 1,282 receiving yards, the latter of which was third in the league, adding 10 end zone trips. His ability to get open and explosiveness was on full display, demonstrated by elite 14.7 yards per reception and 562 yards after contact (YAC) marks.
2. Jared Verse, OLB, Los Angeles Rams
While Jared Verse's rookie numbers might not jump off the screen, his impact surely did. The highly skilled and athletic outside linebacker collected a modest 4.5 sacks. But he was Pro Football Focus' ninth-highest graded edge defender, overall and as a pass-rusher, highlighting a knack for getting to the quarterback.
Verse's 33 pressures outdo high-end veterans like T.J. Watt and Leonard Williams. He also forced and recovered two fumbles. His presence was vital to a Los Angeles Rams stop unit that finished third in hurry-per-dropback rate (9.7 percent).
1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Narrowly edging out Nabers for the all-time single-season rookie receptions record (112) en route to All-Pro First Team honors entrenches Brock Bowers atop this list.
Bowers was spectacular this season, pacing his position in targets, catches and yards. The Las Vegas Raiders tight end was fourth in the NFL in YAC (596), operating as a one-man wrecking crew for an otherwise dreadful offense. He already has a legitimate claim as the league's best seam stretcher, living up to the hype of being labeled a generational talent thus far.