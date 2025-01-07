Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Mason Auman
Despite their fairly dismal Premier League form, Tottenham find themselves in the EFL League Cup semi-final on Wednesday, Jan. 8, after stunning Manchester City and strafing Manchester United in the preceding two fixtures. They did so in style. But will Ange Postecoglou's incautious attacking scheme really test Liverpool, especially considering the decisive loss — with an eye-popping scoreline — they suffered to the Reds only a few weeks ago?
Spurs' most recent appearance against Newcastle, in the league, left fans with a now-familiar sense of bitterness and disappointment. Striker Dominic Solanke got his team off the mark early, with a goal in the 4th minute. But an immediate response from Newcastle's Anthony Gordon had the home side reeling. In the 38th minute, Alexander Isak rippled the net with the sort of clinical finish we've come to expect from him, putting Tottenham at a 2-1 deficit that they could not overcome.
The usually-patient Spurs fandom has, consequently, turned on Postecoglou. The venom they have for the manager stems from his stubborn commitment to a play style that, evidently, either isn't effective or is unable to be executed by the current squad.
Can Liverpool out-shoot Tottenham again?
Liverpool won't feel their straits are anywhere near as dire as their next opponents, but they'll need to shake off the letdown of Sunday's Premier League draw against bitter rivals Manchester United if they want to set themselves up for success in this semifinal first leg.
What was expected to be an unambiguous romp by Liverpool at Anfield, against Ruben Amorim's — for now — chaotic United side, turned into an afternoon of frustration for the Reds' supporters. Slot's new-look Liverpool have, most often, been oppressive in the midfield — first to every loose ball and coordinated in the press as they trap wild-eyed opposing midfielders and plunder their possession. But on Sunday, they were the ones who couldn't seem to remedy United's manful efforts and adhesive coverage.
After a quiet first half — at least as far as goalscoring is concerned — the rivals began putting chances away. It took a moment of individual brilliance from Cody Gakpo to equalize for Liverpool after United's Lisandro Martinez caught Trent Alexander-Arnold sleeping to open the scoring. Mo Salah did what he always does, and scored — this time from the penalty spot. But more defensive frailty allowed Amad Diallo to pull his United side to a 2-2 draw, with a goal in the 80th minute.
Tottenham may not be in their best form now, but they are more punishing than Manchester United at the business end of the pitch. If Liverpool want to be in pole position for the second leg, they'll need to shape up in the back
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool news, predicted lineup and score
The big question when it comes to cup competition (that isn't a final) is just how much each team will throw at the other, particularly now that the weeks are vacuum-packed with fixtures. Best to begin with the players who are not available to feature on Wednesday.
Spurs' injury crisis was exacerbated last weekend by a bout of illness ripping through their camp. Those who missed out or were affected on the field — Mikey Moore, Fraser Forster, Radu Drăgușin, and Archie Gray — are set to be options against Liverpool, should their services be required. Otherwise, the defensive woes continue with none of Vicario, Udogie, Davies, Romero, or Van de Ven set to return. James Maddison and Pape Sarr will sit out on suspension. It's being reported that new signing Antonin Kinsky - a Czech goalkeeper coming from Slavia Prague — may make his Spurs debut on Wednesday.
Liverpool's only injury is that of Joe Gomez, who isn't expected back until February. The Hungarian, Dominik Szoboszlai, missed out on the game against Manchester United with illness. He is set to be available against Tottenham, but is perhaps more likely to be an option off the bench.
Tottenham Hotspur predicted line up: Kinsky, Porro, Drăgușin, Gray, Spence, Bissouma, Bentancur, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Solanke
Liverpool predicted line up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Gakpo
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London , England
- Watch: Paramount+
Kickoff for the match is 3: p.m. ET, on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The game will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+.