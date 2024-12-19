Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: predicted lineups, team news, and score predictions
By Mason Auman
Tottenham's season, to this point, has been defined by — at times — baffling inconsistency. It would, perhaps, be foolish to expect that to end any time soon. But Ange Postecoglou's side will be brimming with confidence heading into their Sunday clash with Liverpool, having routed an admittedly weak Southampton team 5-0 in their last league outing.
James Maddison netted twice against the Saints while captain Son Heung-min grabbed himself a goal and two assists — landing him in a four-way tie for third in Premier League assists — to re-assert himself and remind everyone what he can do on his day.
Despite recent results, though, Spurs find themselves 10th in the table, a point behind Brighton and Brentford with a significant advantage in terms of goal difference. Notably, the middle of the table is so congested at this point in the season that a win could see Tottenham jump to sixth, contingent on plenty of other results going their way.
Can Liverpool get back on track after their setback vs. Fulham?
Liverpool under Arne Slot have been magnificent this season, especially considering they were thought to be approaching some sort of rebuilding period in the post-Klopp era. But they haven't been perfect.
Last week saw the Reds overcome some early adversity, by way of an Andy Robertson red card, to leave Anfield with a point when it seemed they were destined for a loss. As much as this may have ultimately felt like a good result given the circumstances, it was a match Liverpool would have expected to win. Failing to do so means they remain only two points ahead of an electric Chelsea side (albeit with a game in hand).
Their mid-week Carabao Cup fixture against Southampton did result in a win, but not without first raising a few questions about squad depth going into some of the busiest few weeks on the football calendar. Late-summer signing Federicho Chiesa got a long-awaited cameo in the match, registering a shot on target which required a goal-line clearance. Liverpool will be hoping that their rotated cup squad will result in fresh legs and full lungs as they step up against an often-expansive Spurs team.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool news, predicted lineup and score
Tottenham are dealing with a number of injuries and knocks in the squad - the most severe being that of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who is presently not expected back until March. Moreover, they'll continue to take the field without goalscoring threat Richarlison as he recovers from a thigh injury. Not helping matters — midfield engine Yves Bissouma will have to sit out on a suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Liverpool, meanwhile are suffering greatly from a defensive unit deficiency as a result of both injury and suspension. In the left-back role, Andy Robertson will sit after being handed a red card early in last week's game against Fulham. His peer on the left side, Kostas Tsimikas has been out for a few weeks with a foot injury - but having come on as a substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup win, he may be an option to fulfill the role on Sunday. Center-back Ibrahima Konate and right-back Conor Bradley are not expected to be ready for Sunday's match.
Tottenham Hotspur predicted line up: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Maddison, Son, Solanke
Liverpool predicted line up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz
Score prediction: Both teams have the proven ability to be lethal at the business end of the pitch. Two teams with formidable attacking prowess who are also each missing key defensive fixtures in Romero and Konate could result in a real shoot out. But Liverpool still have the edge in terms of league form and consistent quality. Tottenham 2, Liverpool 3.
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 22
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London, England
- Watch: USA Network
Kickoff for the match is 11:30 a.m. ET, on Sunday, Dec. 22. The game will be broadcast exclusively on USA Network.