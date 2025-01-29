Tottenham vs. IF Elfsborg: Predicted lineups, team news and Europa League score prediction
By Mason Auman
Sentiment in North London surrounding Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, and the trajectory of the team, has never been more sour. Their 2-1 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend is only the most recent instance of Spurs failing to get anything out of a game. They've now lost four in their last five domestic matches, all of them coming in succession. And with only 24 total points from 23 games, they've got a mountain to climb if they want even a peek at European soccer next season.
But, while Tottenham have their work more than cut out for them at home, they find themselves in a strong position in the Europa League — winning it could be their only hope for appearing abroad in a year's time.
Postecoglou's side will be feeling optimistic about their upcoming fixture versus IF Elfsborg, who currently sit 20th in the Europa League table, 18 places behind Spurs in sixth. While their manager could find himself out of a job in the near future as a result of insisting on a playstyle that his team either cannot or doesn't want to execute, 90 minutes against the upcoming Swedish opposition presents him with a great opportunity to remind fans of his attacking style's virtues.
A bright spot in Tottenham's bitterly disappointing loss to Leicester City was the return of Richarlison, who bagged a goal in the 33rd minute to reintroduce himself. His inclusion in the lineup, going forward, offers strength at the top end of the pitch which will not only ensure more goals from the number 9, but also wingers Son and Johnson who will enjoy more space as a result of Richarlison drawing defenders into his orbit. Given where things stand, a win against Elfsborg may not save Postecoglou, but a loss will surely finish him. How he and his team respond to that pressure will be telling for the matchweeks to come.
IF Elfsborg have a chance to upend the Europa League table.
While, at first glance, Elfsborg seem to be miles behind their next opponent in the Europa League, a closer look will reveal that only four points separate them in 20th and Spurs in sixth. The congestion in the middle of the table is such that Elfsborg could jump all the way up to ninth with a win against Tottenham.
In seasons past, a trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would mostly offer a sort of fun spectacle for the Swedes. But while it still won't be easy, the current state of Tottenham offers an excellent opportunity for Elfsborg to smash and grab all three points. Their strength in midfield — with top team talents Timothy Nour Ouma and Besfort Zeneli partnering the center — will be essential in breaking up Spurs' offensive combinations. All scoring roads for Elfsborg lead to exciting young winger Ahmed Qasem, who already has one goal in the competition. With the continued defensive deficiency in Spurs' back line, Qasem will be dreaming of cutting inside the Tottenham box the night before Thursday's match.
Tottenham vs. IF Elfsborg news, predicted lineup and Europa League score prediction
Tottenham's injury list is as almost as long as that of their matchday squad — all of Dominic Solanke, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Djed Spence, Pape Sarr, Micky van den Ven, and Christian Romero will not be available. Both James Maddison and Richarlison are in doubt with smaller knocks, but with so many of their teammates sidelined, they may be obliged to appear.
Elfsborg, on the other hand, are fully fit for their trip to London.
Tottenham predicted line up: Austin, Porro, Drăgușin, Davies, Gray, Bergvall, Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Moore
IF Elfsborg predicted line up: Pettersson, Holmén, Henriksson, Yegbe, Hedlund, Zeneli, Ouma, Hult, Qasem, Abdullai, Rapp
Predicted Score: Tottenham 1-1 IF Elfsborg
How to watch Tottenham vs. IF Elfsborg
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 30
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London, England
- Watch: Paramount+
Kickoff for the match is 3:00 p.m. ET, on Thursday, Jan. 30. The game will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+.