Tour Championship payouts, prize money by player and total purse for 2025 in Atlanta

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood entered Sunday locked in a tight race at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. The 34-year-old is looking for his first PGA Tour victory. He began the day in a dead tie with American Patirick Cantlay, both 16-under. Scottie Scheffler, the best golfer in the world and a constant boogeyman lurking in the shadows, began the day at 12-under.

It was an impressive Saturday for Fleetwood, who rebounded from a bogey in the 15th hole with back-to-back birdies to end the day atop the leaderboard. His 44-foot birdie putt was a real highlight of the afternoon.

Fleetwood began Sunday with more than a share of first place; he also has the support of a few special peers in the realm of professional athletes, with basketball stars LeBon James and Caitlin Clark both offering their support on social media.

Caitlin Clark and LeBron James are rooting for Tommy Fleetwood to get his first-ever PGA Tour win 👏 pic.twitter.com/zkm9o8YMrt — ESPN (@espn) August 24, 2025

Fleetwood has never won on the PGA Tour, but he's a seven-time winner on the European Tour. He has 41 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, so if he can pull it off, it will have been a long time coming. Most recently in June, Fleetwood led through 54 holes at the Travelers Championship, only to squander his lead with a bogey on the final hole.

As Sunday's final round unfolds, much is at stake. Beyond legacy, these golfers are competing for their slice of an astronomically large purse. A win would guarantee Fleetwood (or whomever topples him in the final stretch) generational wealth and a spot in the PGA history books.

Tour Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Tour Championship will receive $10 million, which is a fourth of the total $40 million purse. This is one of the more lucrative payouts in golf and it's a chance for golfers to meaningfully change the trajectories of their career and their life.

From there, the top-30 finishers all receive a payout of some significance. The man in 30th place still gets $355,000 — not bad at all. I'd sure take $355,000 for a few rounds of golf, but I can only speak for myself.

Here are the full payouts.

Tour Championship payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finish Payout 1st $10,000,000 2nd $5,000,000 3rd $3,705,000 4th $3,200,000 5th $2,750,000 6th $1,900,000 7th $1,400,000 8th $1,065,000 9th $900,000 10th $735,000 11th $695,000 12th $660,000 13th $625,000 14th $590,000 15th $560,000 16th $505,000 17th $490,000 18th $475,000 19th $460,000 20th $445,000 21st $430,000 22nd $415,000 23rd $400,000 24th $390,000 25th $380,000 26th $375,000 27th $370,000 28th $365,000 29th $360,000 30th $355,000

This is a healthy bit of compensation for everyone who made the cut. Those who miss out on the top-30 go home with considerably less, but these golf tournaments are a true meritocracy in the sense that those who show up and perform the best are paid the most, regardless of past performances or endorsement deals or Instagram followers.