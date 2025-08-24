Tour Championship payouts, prize money by player and total purse for 2025 in Atlanta

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood entered Sunday locked in a tight race at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. The 34-year-old is looking for his first PGA Tour victory. He began the day in a dead tie with American Patirick Cantlay, both 16-under. Scottie Scheffler, the best golfer in the world and a constant boogeyman lurking in the shadows, began the day at 12-under.
It was an impressive Saturday for Fleetwood, who rebounded from a bogey in the 15th hole with back-to-back birdies to end the day atop the leaderboard. His 44-foot birdie putt was a real highlight of the afternoon.
Fleetwood began Sunday with more than a share of first place; he also has the support of a few special peers in the realm of professional athletes, with basketball stars LeBon James and Caitlin Clark both offering their support on social media.
Fleetwood has never won on the PGA Tour, but he's a seven-time winner on the European Tour. He has 41 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, so if he can pull it off, it will have been a long time coming. Most recently in June, Fleetwood led through 54 holes at the Travelers Championship, only to squander his lead with a bogey on the final hole.
As Sunday's final round unfolds, much is at stake. Beyond legacy, these golfers are competing for their slice of an astronomically large purse. A win would guarantee Fleetwood (or whomever topples him in the final stretch) generational wealth and a spot in the PGA history books.
Tour Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2025 Tour Championship will receive $10 million, which is a fourth of the total $40 million purse. This is one of the more lucrative payouts in golf and it's a chance for golfers to meaningfully change the trajectories of their career and their life.
From there, the top-30 finishers all receive a payout of some significance. The man in 30th place still gets $355,000 — not bad at all. I'd sure take $355,000 for a few rounds of golf, but I can only speak for myself.
Here are the full payouts.
Tour Championship payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finish
Payout
1st
$10,000,000
2nd
$5,000,000
3rd
$3,705,000
4th
$3,200,000
5th
$2,750,000
6th
$1,900,000
7th
$1,400,000
8th
$1,065,000
9th
$900,000
10th
$735,000
11th
$695,000
12th
$660,000
13th
$625,000
14th
$590,000
15th
$560,000
16th
$505,000
17th
$490,000
18th
$475,000
19th
$460,000
20th
$445,000
21st
$430,000
22nd
$415,000
23rd
$400,000
24th
$390,000
25th
$380,000
26th
$375,000
27th
$370,000
28th
$365,000
29th
$360,000
30th
$355,000
This is a healthy bit of compensation for everyone who made the cut. Those who miss out on the top-30 go home with considerably less, but these golf tournaments are a true meritocracy in the sense that those who show up and perform the best are paid the most, regardless of past performances or endorsement deals or Instagram followers.