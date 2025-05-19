Trae Young desperately tries to irritate Knicks fans from Cancun

After the New York Knicks won Game 6, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, fans took to the streets of Seventh Avenue to celebrate their long-awaited triumph. Whether it was climbing billboards or jumping on trash cans into the crowd, those who joined the celebration made their presence known, expressing their love for a city that has spent years falling short of success.

Another NBA All-Star, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, also made his voice heard — this time on Twitter — sharing his thoughts about the more than 18,000 screaming fans packed inside Madison Square Garden:

“Hot take but not... OKC fans are louder than Knicks fans. Happy Sunday!”

Over the past five years, Young has cemented his status as one of the Knicks’ biggest villains, most notably when he led the Hawks to eliminate New York in the first round of the 2021 playoffs in just five games. Averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in that series, Young left a lasting impression with game-winning shots and even took a bow to the MSG crowd on his way out.

Trae Young, notably not in the NBA Playoffs anymore, tries to troll Knicks

Although Young may not have felt the same energy Knicks fans experienced on Friday night, Madison Square Garden was undoubtedly one of the loudest it’s ever been. Celebrities like Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, and numerous franchise alumni were in attendance, showing support not just for the players but for a team they’ve cheered on all season long.

Whether it was the resounding chants of “Deuce” every time guard Miles McBride attempted a three-pointer or the crowd serenading Jaylen Brown after he fouled out late in the third quarter, fans at home had to double-check their TV volumes to ensure they hadn’t turned up too high.

Unfortunately for Young, history hasn’t been particularly kind when he faces the Knicks. He currently holds a 7-17 record against them in the regular season. In his last eight games against New York, he has gone 2-6 and hasn’t shot above 38% in any of those outings. Perhaps it’s easier to criticize the opposing fan base when you’re on a three-day, four-night vacation in the Bahamas.

Young continues to make himself known among Knicks fans, many of whom see him as the next Reggie Miller-esque playoff villain. However, that title was recently passed to 76ers center Joel Embiid after his controversial plays in the 2024 first-round series sparked backlash. Although the Knicks haven’t officially named their next “villain” to replace Young, don’t be surprised if Tyrese Haliburton eventually climbs to the top of that list.