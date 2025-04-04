Trae Young is following in Steph Curry's footsteps, just not how everyone expected

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the NBA.

The five-time All-Star has shined throughout his career thanks to his unique shooting and passing ability, which often draws comparisons to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

While he and Curry have plenty in common on the court, they share something in common off of it as well.

According to ESPN, he was recently hired as the assistant general manager of the Oklahoma Sooners. Young will also donate $1 million to the Sooners.

BREAKING: Oklahoma Basketball has hired Trae Young as an Assistant General Manager, he announced on @ESPNNBA



Young will also be donating $1M to the Sooners🔥https://t.co/x255fn6BEC pic.twitter.com/Gd8GEAIYm1 — On3 (@On3sports) March 31, 2025

He would represent his alma mater, in the same way Stephen Curry does for his former school, Davidson.

Steph Curry and Trae Young draw new comparisons

The parallels between Curry and Young have now extended off the court. Curry was hired as the assistant general manager for Davidson basketball last month, and Young has now taken a similar step with the Sooners, becoming the only NBA players to actively work in college basketball.

Before he became the player he is today, Curry was a standout at Davidson. In the three seasons there, he averaged 25.3 points, 3.7 assist and 4.5 rebounds per game on 46.7 percent shooting from the field. He also led Davidson on a miraculous run to the Elite Eight in 2008, beating Gonzaga, Georgetown and Wisconsin along the way.

While Young has not reached the same level of success, his time at Oklahoma laid the foundation for his NBA stardom. Young averaged 27.4 points, 8.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. His remarkable play would capture the nation's attention, propelling him up the NBA Draft boards.

He was selected No. 5 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks, where he emerged as a superstar, in exchange for Luka Dončić.

Both have shined throughout their careers in the NBA, achieving massive milestones along the way, and now they can give back to their alma maters in a meaningful way.