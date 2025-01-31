Trae Young invents a new word to describe another historic All-Star snub
By Quinn Everts
Getting "snubbed" for the NBA All-Star Game is out. Getting "Traed" for the All-Star Game is in, according to... Trae Young.
After failing to make the 2025 NBA All-Star Game despite leading the league in assists, the Atlanta Hawks star took to Twitter, where he apologized to his fans — and authored a new word for when deserving players miss out on the ASG.
Young obviously took the high road, making light of being left off the All-Star roster, but he does have a real gripe not making the All-Star team. I don't think his exclusion this year is quite as egregious as it has been in the past, but he is still deserving, averaging 22.5 points and a league-leading 11.4 assists per game so far.
NBA fans mostly agree that Young should have gotten in
It wasn't just Hawks fans who were confused about Young being left off the Eastern Conference roster. Fans across the NBA nearly unanimously agreed that Atlanta's star was a deserving candidate yet again.
In place of Young, the Eastern Conference reserves is made up of Pascal Siakam, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Jaylen Brown, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley.
I, frankly, do not know what Jaylen Brown has been better at than Trae Young this season. I'm not saying he isn't deserving of the spot — he's the second-leading scorer on the defending champions — but it's hard to argue personal success (which is what the All-Star Game should be about) in favor of Brown over Young.
There's always a chance that Young sneaks into the game if someone is forced to miss with injury. But as it stands, Young will miss out on the ASG for the third time in five seasons. He got Traed once again.