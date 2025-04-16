Trae Young's Hawks career might be ending on a sour note after ejection, blowout loss

Trae Young has been ejected from Atlanta's play-in game against Orlando in the fourth quarter after firing a ball in the direction of a referee and earning a technical foul, then stealing the ball from a different referee seconds later and earning his second technical foul.

The game got away from Atlanta in the fourth quarter, and Young's frustration clearly bubbled up and caused him to be ejected. Atlanta will play the winner of Miami vs. Chicago, so Young's season is not over yet but this is not the showing Hawks fans were hoping for from the Hawks and Young, whose name has been floated in plenty of trade rumors the past few years.

TRAE YOUNG HAS BEEN EJECTED FROM THE GAME AFTER HITTING A NASTY NUTMEG 😭 pic.twitter.com/NH3I6E4P8h — Playmaker (@playmaker) April 16, 2025

Trae's tenure in Atlanta may be ending unceremoniously

This is not how Atlanta or Young wanted the 2024-25 season to end — and if this year's play-in is the last we see of Young in the A, it's certainly not how either party wanted to bid adieu to a successful run from Young as a Hawk.

I'd be surprised if either Miami or Chicago could beat the Hawks — so Young and Atlanta might well survive the play-in. But even if Atlanta does win that elimination game, they'll face a historically good Cavs team. Despite the success Atlanta had against Cleveland during the regular season, the playoffs are a different beast and Cleveland would be a massive favorite in that series.

I don't know if Trae Young will request a trade from Atlanta this offseason — he has one more year on his deal, then a player option for $48 million in 2026-27. But Atlanta may have reached its ceiling with Young at the helm, and a cordial split could benefit both parties. Young losing his temper and being ejected from the play-in isn't the memory that fans or player want to be left with.