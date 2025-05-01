Tragedy strikes PNC Park as fan falls from stands during Pirates game

Wednesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates came to an abrupt halt after a fan fell from the Roberto Clemente wall in right field at PNC Park and plummeted some 21 feet to the warning track below.

Players from both teams quickly alerted medical personnel. After receiving attention from paramedics, the fan was eventually placed on a stretcher and taken to nearby Allegheny General Hospital.

"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play," the Pirates said in a statement. "Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

The Pirates released the following statement on the fan who fell over the Clemente wall: pic.twitter.com/m8qEQaeWuK — Danny Demilio (@Demilio22) May 1, 2025

Video quickly began to spread over social media, showing the fan — who appeared to be trying to jump onto the field — getting his legs caught on the railing and falling head-first. The incident took place just after an Andrew McCutchen double drove in two runs to give Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead.

Cubs and Pirates players were visibly emotional during a 10-minute delay in which the fan, who has yet to be identified, received medical attention. The game then resumed, but it goes without saying that no one's minds were on baseball at that point.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.