The transfer portal may have gone too far as Oregon QB commit enters one month after signing
By Quinn Everts
I am not going to criticize teenage athletes for making the best decisions for themselves. That would be weird. I'm a grown adult, and if I was forced to stick with every quick decision I made as a teenager, my life would probably be in shambles.
I will also not try to convince you that the NCAA transfer portal is a bad thing overall; I don't think that. If kids think a better opportunity awaits them somewhere else, they should obviously be able to pursue that opportunity, just like coaches, boosters, ADs and schools themselves do.
But there might need to be some rules implemented in the transfer portal going forward; today, it was announced that Oregon commit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele plans to enter the transfer portal this weekend in hopes of finding a new home for next year. This is different from commitment "flips" that we see all the time in college football; Keawe Sagapolutele had already signed with the Ducks and enrolled in the school before deciding against UO.
Again, I don't want to blame an incoming freshman for making this decision — especially because it's allowed. He didn't think Oregon was right for him; more power to him.
But why did the transfer portal turn from a rarely-used resource into a free-for-all all where players can commit, de-commit, flip schools or enter the portal at any time? Is this really the most effective way to run the portal? Shouldn't players play at least one season at a place they signed with? That seems like a pretty fair requirement.
Dante Moore likely to start for Oregon
After spending a year at UCLA, quarterback Dante Moore backed up Dillon Gabriel this season, and he's in line to start for the Ducks next year — so Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele's logic of swapping schools makes sense, considering he was likely to be stuck behind Moore for a few years in Eugene.
I will always side with the players over the NCAA; while the rules are what they are, players should transfer as much as their hearts desire. I'm just not sure the current rules actually benefit the players as much as it may seem.