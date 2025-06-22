Travelers Championship payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

After enduring a brutal test at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont last weekend, many of the PGA Tour's biggest stars were likely relieved to head to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship. And not just because the rough is more forgiving: Contenders like Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley and Jason Day are all vying for one of the most generous purses on the schedule (and a monster prize as the winner).
As expected, scoring has been a bit easier to come by than it was at Oakmont. Fleetwood entered Sunday as the leader at 16-under, and the overwhelming majority of the field as at or below par by the weekend. All that plus a healthy payday; what more could a golfer ask for? Let's take a look at the full 2025 Travelers Championship payouts, starting with the winner's prize money.
Travelers Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2025 Travelers Championship will receive $3.6 million in prize money from the $20 million purse, one of the biggest of the year in the eighth and final signature event of the season. That's just $1.5 million shy of the U.S. Open purse last weekend, and tied for the fourth-largest overall behind just the U.S. Open, the Players Championship and The Masters. That also makes the winner's share among the biggest in golf as well.
Travelers Championship payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025
Here are the full 2025 Travelers Championship payouts by finishing position this week at TPC River Highlands.
Finishing Position
Travelers Championship Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$960,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$720,000
7th
$670,000
8th
$620,000
9th
$580,000
10th
$540,000
11th
$500,000
12th
$460,000
13th
$420,000
14th
$380,000
15th
$360,000
16th
$340,000
17th
$320,000
18th
$300,000
19th
$280,000
20th
$260,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$223,000
23rd
$207,500
24th
$190,000
25th
$175,000
26th
$159,000
27th
$152,000
28th
$146,000
29th
$140,000
30th
$134,000
31st
$128,500
32nd
$122,500
33rd
$116,500
34th
$111,000
35th
$106,500
36th
$101,500
37th
$96,500
38th
$92,500
39th
$88,500
40th
$84,000
41st
$80,000
42nd
$76,000
43rd
$72,000
44th
$68,000
45th
$64,000
46th
$60,000
47th
$56,000
48th
$53,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$49,000
51st
$48,000
52nd
$47,000
53rd
$46,000
54th
$46,000
55th
$45,500
56th
$45,000
57th
$44,500
58th
$43,500
59th
$43,000
60th
$42,500
61st
$41,500
62nd
$41,000
63rd
$40,500
64th
$40,000
65th
$39,500
66th
$39,000
67th
$38,000
68th
$37,500
69th
$38,000
70th
$37,500
71st
$37,000
72nd
$36,000
With a limited field competing this week, there was no cutline; 72 players began on Thursday, and 67 will finish the final round after five withdrawals. As far as the prize money goes, this is the same total purse and winner's share that we've seen for the past two years, but that still doesn't make the payouts any less impressive. Paying every player more than $35,000 isn't too shabby.
Travelers Championship payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years
Winner
Payout
2024: Scottie Scheffler
$3.6 million
2023: Keegan Bradley
$3.6 million
2022: Xander Schauffele
$1.494 million
2021: Harris English
$1.332 million
2020: Dustin Johnson
$1.332 million
You can see here just how drastically the winner's payout has spiked in recent years, nearly tripling from the 2021 tournament. The total purse has charted a similar trajectory, from $7,400,000 in 2020 to $20 million this year. That is wild, but once again goes to show how much money has entered the golf world over the past few years.