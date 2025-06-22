Fansided

Travelers Championship payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

Full 2025 Travelers Championship payouts and prize money distribution from the $20 million total purse on the line.
ByChris Landers|
Travelers Championship 2025 - Round Two
Travelers Championship 2025 - Round Two | Andrew Redington/GettyImages

After enduring a brutal test at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont last weekend, many of the PGA Tour's biggest stars were likely relieved to head to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship. And not just because the rough is more forgiving: Contenders like Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley and Jason Day are all vying for one of the most generous purses on the schedule (and a monster prize as the winner).

As expected, scoring has been a bit easier to come by than it was at Oakmont. Fleetwood entered Sunday as the leader at 16-under, and the overwhelming majority of the field as at or below par by the weekend. All that plus a healthy payday; what more could a golfer ask for? Let's take a look at the full 2025 Travelers Championship payouts, starting with the winner's prize money.

Travelers Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Travelers Championship will receive $3.6 million in prize money from the $20 million purse, one of the biggest of the year in the eighth and final signature event of the season. That's just $1.5 million shy of the U.S. Open purse last weekend, and tied for the fourth-largest overall behind just the U.S. Open, the Players Championship and The Masters. That also makes the winner's share among the biggest in golf as well.

Travelers Championship payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here are the full 2025 Travelers Championship payouts by finishing position this week at TPC River Highlands.

Finishing Position

Travelers Championship Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$223,000

23rd

$207,500

24th

$190,000

25th

$175,000

26th

$159,000

27th

$152,000

28th

$146,000

29th

$140,000

30th

$134,000

31st

$128,500

32nd

$122,500

33rd

$116,500

34th

$111,000

35th

$106,500

36th

$101,500

37th

$96,500

38th

$92,500

39th

$88,500

40th

$84,000

41st

$80,000

42nd

$76,000

43rd

$72,000

44th

$68,000

45th

$64,000

46th

$60,000

47th

$56,000

48th

$53,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$49,000

51st

$48,000

52nd

$47,000

53rd

$46,000

54th

$46,000

55th

$45,500

56th

$45,000

57th

$44,500

58th

$43,500

59th

$43,000

60th

$42,500

61st

$41,500

62nd

$41,000

63rd

$40,500

64th

$40,000

65th

$39,500

66th

$39,000

67th

$38,000

68th

$37,500

69th

$38,000

70th

$37,500

71st

$37,000

72nd

$36,000

With a limited field competing this week, there was no cutline; 72 players began on Thursday, and 67 will finish the final round after five withdrawals. As far as the prize money goes, this is the same total purse and winner's share that we've seen for the past two years, but that still doesn't make the payouts any less impressive. Paying every player more than $35,000 isn't too shabby.

Travelers Championship payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Winner

Payout

2024: Scottie Scheffler

$3.6 million

2023: Keegan Bradley

$3.6 million

2022: Xander Schauffele

$1.494 million

2021: Harris English

$1.332 million

2020: Dustin Johnson

$1.332 million

You can see here just how drastically the winner's payout has spiked in recent years, nearly tripling from the 2021 tournament. The total purse has charted a similar trajectory, from $7,400,000 in 2020 to $20 million this year. That is wild, but once again goes to show how much money has entered the golf world over the past few years.

