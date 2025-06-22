Travelers Championship payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

After enduring a brutal test at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont last weekend, many of the PGA Tour's biggest stars were likely relieved to head to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship. And not just because the rough is more forgiving: Contenders like Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley and Jason Day are all vying for one of the most generous purses on the schedule (and a monster prize as the winner).

As expected, scoring has been a bit easier to come by than it was at Oakmont. Fleetwood entered Sunday as the leader at 16-under, and the overwhelming majority of the field as at or below par by the weekend. All that plus a healthy payday; what more could a golfer ask for? Let's take a look at the full 2025 Travelers Championship payouts, starting with the winner's prize money.

Travelers Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Travelers Championship will receive $3.6 million in prize money from the $20 million purse, one of the biggest of the year in the eighth and final signature event of the season. That's just $1.5 million shy of the U.S. Open purse last weekend, and tied for the fourth-largest overall behind just the U.S. Open, the Players Championship and The Masters. That also makes the winner's share among the biggest in golf as well.

Travelers Championship payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here are the full 2025 Travelers Championship payouts by finishing position this week at TPC River Highlands.

Finishing Position Travelers Championship Prize Money Winner $3.6 million 2nd $2.16 million 3rd $1.36 million 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $223,000 23rd $207,500 24th $190,000 25th $175,000 26th $159,000 27th $152,000 28th $146,000 29th $140,000 30th $134,000 31st $128,500 32nd $122,500 33rd $116,500 34th $111,000 35th $106,500 36th $101,500 37th $96,500 38th $92,500 39th $88,500 40th $84,000 41st $80,000 42nd $76,000 43rd $72,000 44th $68,000 45th $64,000 46th $60,000 47th $56,000 48th $53,000 49th $50,000 50th $49,000 51st $48,000 52nd $47,000 53rd $46,000 54th $46,000 55th $45,500 56th $45,000 57th $44,500 58th $43,500 59th $43,000 60th $42,500 61st $41,500 62nd $41,000 63rd $40,500 64th $40,000 65th $39,500 66th $39,000 67th $38,000 68th $37,500 69th $38,000 70th $37,500 71st $37,000 72nd $36,000

With a limited field competing this week, there was no cutline; 72 players began on Thursday, and 67 will finish the final round after five withdrawals. As far as the prize money goes, this is the same total purse and winner's share that we've seen for the past two years, but that still doesn't make the payouts any less impressive. Paying every player more than $35,000 isn't too shabby.

Travelers Championship payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Winner Payout 2024: Scottie Scheffler $3.6 million 2023: Keegan Bradley $3.6 million 2022: Xander Schauffele $1.494 million 2021: Harris English $1.332 million 2020: Dustin Johnson $1.332 million

You can see here just how drastically the winner's payout has spiked in recent years, nearly tripling from the 2021 tournament. The total purse has charted a similar trajectory, from $7,400,000 in 2020 to $20 million this year. That is wild, but once again goes to show how much money has entered the golf world over the past few years.