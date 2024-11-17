Don't let one Travis d'Arnaud comment fool you on Braves decision
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves let Travis d'Arnaud walk at the end of this season, declining his option and making him a free agent. d'Arnaud quickly signed with the Los Angeles Angels, who are managed by the Braves former assistant coach, Ron Washington.
Washington's Angels struggled in their first season without Shohei Ohtani, but Mike Trout was injured for the majority and they have some young pieces to build around. d'Arnaud is the type of player who can help build camaraderie in the locker room. He's already reached out to Angels starting catcher Logan O'Hoppe and wished him the best of luck.
d'Arnaud is a leader in the clubhouse and was universally beloved in Atlanta. He was fine when the Braves traded for Sean Murphy despite his own success at the plate and behind it. d'Arnaud could be a good all-around catcher on a decent team, but if he wants to win contend for a playoff spot, he had to accept his role with the Braves.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on. The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Braves fans can't afford to question Alex Anthopoulos right now
Atlanta has trusted Alex Anthopoulos this far, despite parting ways with the likes of Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson. Why would they stop doing so now?
Anthopoulos has earned the right to part ways with Braves postseason heroes as he sees fit. By no means is it easy, but d'Arnaud was no longer needed in Atlanta. The emergence of Chadwick Tromp, and the looming presence of Drake Baldwin in the minor leagues, means the Braves have catching depth in their system.
Letting d'Arnaud go, along with trading Jorge Soler, gives the Braves more financial wiggle room. That is something they'll need should Anthopoulos choose to re-sign Max Fried or replace him with another top-tier starting pitcher.