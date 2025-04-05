Travis Hunter 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Strengths, weaknesses and best fits

There’s no question that Travis Hunter can succeed as both a wide receiver and defensive back at the next level. That said, the former Colorado Buffaloes star must focus on one position, and I believe he would be an All-Pro corner in any scheme as he comes into the 2025 NFL Draft. Steve Smith also stated, “They don’t pay Masters of None; they pay Craftsmen,” meaning he should perfect his craft at one position.

Hunter was a consensus five-star recruit who committed to Jackson State in 2021, turning down several P4 offers from schools like Georgia, Florida State, and Texas. After the 2022 season, he transferred to Colorado, where he played for two seasons under head coach Deion Sanders.

In 2024, he recorded 39 tackles (25 solo), 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions. He finished his career with over 3,100 snaps.

Let's dive into the analysis below.

Travis Hunter NFL Draft Bio

Measurable Metric Listed Height: 6-Foot Weight: 190 Class: Junior Birthdate: May 18, 2003 Position: Defensive Back Style: Hybrid Projected Draft Range: Top 5 Grade: Top 10

Travis Hunter undercuts it for the INT. Elite CB pic.twitter.com/ZtFiWoqC50 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 15, 2024

Strengths

He showcases NFL-level instincts and awareness in the intermediate and deep areas of the field. Hunter displays elite hip fluidity, enabling quick transitions through coverage. He can play tight in man coverage. He demonstrates very good recognition and change of direction ability to switch off routes effectively in zone coverage and stay inside the hip pocket off breaks.

Off breaks, he's able to plant and burst effectively. These traits enhance his ability to consistently contest the catch point, play over the top or undercut routes to either force an interception or pass breakup, and be quick, react quickly, and have next-level ball skills. Hunter effectively takes good angles in run support. Elite competitive and physical toughness.

Weaknesses

There aren't many flaws in his game as a defensive back, but he could continue to develop as a press corner and improve his use of hands in those scenarios. Adequate shedding near the boundary to make plays in space off screens.

Summary

Hunter is one of the most explosive and athletic prospects in this draft. It's understandable if you envision him as a primary receiver, defensive back, or possibly both. If so, Personally, I would allocate 80% of his time to playing defensive back and 20% as a wide receiver, particularly on situational downs such as third downs or in the red zone.

One reason I prefer him at cornerback is his experience as a wide receiver. We've seen time and time again that former quarterbacks who transition to wide receivers often become very good route runners and can exploit coverages effectively. The same principle applies to him moving from the wide receiver position to becoming a full-time defensive back. He can take advantage of concepts, quickly diagnose plays, and win over the top of routes during critical downs and situations.

Hunter is schematically versatile and should primarily be a defensive back and should play no more than 10 reps at wide receiver per game. No matter what, he'll be in the league for a long time.

Travis Hunter potential NFL Draft Fits