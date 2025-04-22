Travis Hunter, Browns are awful match for one painfully simple reason

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is considered to be a generational talent and the best overall prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Regardless of which team is fortunate enough to select him on Thursday night, Hunter’s talent also presents the challenge of finding a positional fit for his unique gifts.

Hunter thrived as both a wide receiver and cornerback under Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who allowed the 21-year-old to play 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive snaps in his final collegiate season. He won the Biletnikoff Award for being the best college wide receiver, the Bednarik Award for being the best college defensive player and the Heisman Trophy for being the best overall player in college football.

While there’s little doubt that Hunter’s skillset will translate to the next level, his development and career will need to be carefully managed if he plans to play on both sides of the ball, which he has been adamant about continuing.

The Tennessee Titans are projected to select Miami’s Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, which would leave Hunter as the most likely option for the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall. That may not the best outcome for either side, particularly when it comes to developing Hunter as a two-way player.

Travis Hunter shouldn’t trust Browns to properly develop him

Hunter could become a once-in-a-lifetime player who can dominate on both ends if developed correctly, but utilizing him improperly could prove to be detrimental to his career. The Browns are not known for their offensive prowess or their stability, and their revolving door at quarterback has left little room for creativity. When a team struggles to run basic passing concepts successfully, can they really be trusted to develop and execute situational offensive packages for Hunter?

Even if the Browns manage to craft offensive plays that work for the young star, there’s no guarantee that he’ll have time to grow comfortable in those roles over the span of his four-year rookie contract. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has led the Browns to three losing seasons and an overall 40-44 record (.476) during his five seasons with the team. Another poor campaign could mark the end of his stint in Cleveland, which would likely mean that Hunter would face schematic turnover after his first season.

Rookies that have to learn one position in an NFL scheme already have a difficult time. Learning positions in new offensive and defensive schemes will already be difficult for Hunter, but asking him to re-learn new schemes on both sides all over again in his sophomore campaign would be nearly impossible.

Hunter was able to thrive on both sides in college, but the talent gap between players is marginal at the professional level. Instead, great players separate themselves by learning the details and nuances of their position and mastering the mental aspect of the game. That’s a large part of the reason why star players in college struggle to adjust to the speed of the NFL. In particular, wide receivers or cornerbacks rarely shine in their rookie season.

Plenty of defensive players in the NFL have played in offensive packages, but many of them were extraordinary football minds. That’s why players who found success on both sides, such as Sanders and Mike Vrabel, eventually went into coaching.

Beyond just their mental prowess, Sanders and Vrabel also benefitted by playing for thriving offenses. The only time Sanders’ caught more passes than interceptions was during his time with the Dallas Cowboys, when he played with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman. Vrabel’s only seasons with more than one offensive touchdown were during his time with the New England Patriots and all-time great quarterback Tom Brady.

If Hunter plays wide receiver, it would limit his opportunities to play defense in situational packages, especially since secondaries rely heavily on cohesion, communication and chemistry. The most feasible scenario would be to start Hunter as a cornerback and then install situational offensive packages based on his comfort level, but Cleveland may not be able to offer Hunter enough successful looks on limited situational packages as a wide receiver to satiate his craving for offensive production. After all, the Browns will not have Aikman or Brady available to throw him the ball.