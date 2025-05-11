Travis Hunter goes viral for what he did on flight to Jaguars minicamp

Travis Hunter was already a fan-favorite player entering the NFL Draft but now the No. 2 overall selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned himself some more good will and a new fan.

The 21-year-old wide receiver-defensive back hybrid may have just kicked off his 2025-26 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award campaign with a viral story of his kind actions on a flight from Denver to Jacksonville for the team's rookie mini camp.

Things you love to see 🩵 pic.twitter.com/ugUEPqYN9N — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 11, 2025

Sandy Hawkins Combs was traveling home from Denver when she happened to sit next to the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner on her flight. Her Facebook post about her encounter with Hunter took off and the details will make you smile.

"I met the nicest young man who sat next to me," she wrote. "He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying 'yes, ma'am' or 'no, ma'am.' Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson - so polite."

Combs was hilariously unaware of Hunter's fame, noting "people walking by were saying congratulations, great job or even taking pictures" with him.

"I turned and asked him, 'Who am I sitting next to?' I looked at his Jaguars pants, smiled and asked, ' Are you an athlete?' He smiled and said, 'I'm Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.' I already told my sons I want his jersey," Combs recounted.

Hunter will be a multi-millionaire after signing his first NFL contract (he was already pretty well off from NIL deals in college) but it costs nothing to be a nice person. His kindness is worthy of recognition and, if we're being honest, the best kind of PR the Jaguars could've hoped for in a star draftee.

"He's so humble and down-to-earth," Combs continued in her post. "I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets."

The next thing fans should probably be keeping an eye out for is when Hunter or the Jaguars will invite Combs out to EverBank Stadium for a game. Once the NFL schedule is released, the team's home opener might be the perfect time to reunite the mid-air pair.