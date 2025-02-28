CB or WR? Travis Hunter lets NFL teams know what position he wants to play in pros

When Shohei Ohtani came over from Japan, not many were optimistic about his chances of being a two-way star in MLB like he was in Japan. Seven years later, no one is doubting him anymore.

Could Travis Hunter become Shohei Ohtani of the NFL in 2025? Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and consensus Top 5 pick in April's NFL Draft has made his intentions clear at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday.

"They say, 'nobody has ever done it the way I do it.' I tell them, 'I'm just different.'"



- Travis Hunter on playing CB and WR in the NFL pic.twitter.com/obcAW3c6F5 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 27, 2025

Travis Hunter tells NFL teams he's ready to be two-way star as a pro too

Hunter played over 1,500 snaps playing both offense and defense last season, and far more polished as a receiver than Charles Woodson was at Michigan when he won the Heisman in 1997. There is no doubt that Hunter's versatility, as well as his football IQ and athleticism, helped win the Heisman last season.

While there are Hall of Famers, such as Sammy Baugh and Chuck Bednarik, who played multiple positions, today's NFL players are built differently. They are bigger, faster, and are well-conditioned thanks to advancements in training and nutrition. Hunter also must overcome the physical demands of playing longer schedules and traveling, especially now with the NFL scheduling teams to play overseas more than ever.

But Hunter played for Deion Sanders, who not only played both baseball and football, but he also played both wide receiver and cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys. If there is anyone who knows how to deal with playing two different positions in the NFL, it is Sanders. He knows Hunter better than anyone else, which began at Jackson State before leaving to take the Colorado head coaching job, where both Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, followed him.

Teams now must determine how to handle his desire to play both CB and WR. Tennessee Titans, who is picking first overall, and their head coach Brian Callahan already has an idea how to use him.

Brian Callahan would start Travis Hunter out at corner. #Titans pic.twitter.com/2ifEPMdAIh — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 25, 2025

Tennessee needs to massively upgrade their talent and will benefit from his star power. He could form a strong CB duo with L'Jarius Sneed while playing WR will help whoever wins the starting QB job in 2025. Other teams drafting in the top 5, Cleveland, New York Giants, New England, and Jacksonville, will be facing a similar dilemma as well when Hunter becomes available with their pick.

How teams view him(CB or WR?) and their willingness to accommodate his desire to play both CB and WR will be a fascinating storyline to follow in this upcoming NFL Draft.