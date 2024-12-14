3 NFL Playoff teams that should go all in and trade up for Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter has the natural talent to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The problem for teams slated to pick that high is that it's difficult to justify adding a cornerback with such a premium pick. That's why playoff teams should be evaluating the Colorado star to see if he can be the player to elevate their roster from good to great.
The phrase "shutdown corner" is thrown around far too casually in the modern NFL but Hunter is a prospect who deserves that label. He can shut down top receivers and is also a threat to force turnovers in one-on-one coverage. Once he gets the ball in his hands he has the ability to turn any errant pass into a pick-six for his team.
Moving up to draft Hunter is going to cost a playoff team a small fortune in draft capital. It's still a price worth paying for the following three playoff teams.
3. Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson triggers one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in Baltimore but the defense has been well below the franchise's usual standards in 2024. Adding a premier cornerback like Hunter could help provide a major boost to the league's most porous pass defense.
Some Ravens fans might balk at the idea of paying a premium for Hunter since they spent a first-round pick on Nate Wiggins last year. The reality in Baltimore is that the franchise should be going all-in on every season of Jackson's prime. This roster has Super Bowl-caliber talent at almost every position and needs to maximize their chances of winning it all at every opportunity.
That roster depth also should allow GM Eric DeCosta the freedom to give up major draft capital to move up far enough to secure Hunter. Getting a generational star on a rookie contract provides serious value to any franchise. That kind of value can be maximized by a team like Baltimore who is ready to win now.
The Ravens might not have enough draft ammunition to move all the way up to draft Hunter but it's a move their front office should examine closely. He's the type of difference-maker on defense that can help win a crucial playoff game on his own. Hunter could make the same impact on this defense that Jackson makes on the offense.
2. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have been one of the most surprising teams of the season but they still have serious work to do if they want to close the gap on the Lions in the NFC North. Adding a shutdown corner like Hunter could be very handy for a Minnesota defense that struggles to shut down opposing wide receivers.
Much of the focus on the Vikings next season is going to center around their probable quarterback transition. Sam Darnold appears headed for an exit via free agency which will give J.J. McCarthy his chance to take over the offense. Logic dictates that Minnesota will need its defense to play better if it wants to improve with such an unproven quarterback.
The organization cannot afford to trot Stephon Gilmore at age 35 out there as a starter in 2025. Hunter can be drafted and penciled in to take over his position immediately. He's the sort of prospect who can turn the team's biggest weakness into a strength.
The Vikings might opt to stay put in Round 1 and find some help in the trenches but Hunter can completely change the complexion of their defensive present and future. This team needs to make bold moves in the offseason to stay in the playoff picture in 2025. There's no bolder move than trading up to grab Hunter.
1. Green Bay Packers
The Vikings aren't the only team in the NFC North trying to figure out how to close the gap on the Lions. Green Bay also wants to find a way to win the division next year. They also happen to have a major weakness at cornerback that Hunter can turn around.
Jaire Alexander might bounce back from his injury issues in 2025 but that's more of a hope than a plan for Green Bay's front office. Finding a new No. 1 cornerback is arguably the team's top priority heading into the offseason. There's no better way to fill that need than by acquiring the top defensive back in this year's draft class.
Interestingly, the Packers also have a need to provide quarterback Jordan Love with a true No. 1 wideout. Hunter flashes that kind of ability on the offensive side of the ball. Green Bay is one of the few teams in the NFL that might be willing to give Hunter a chance to make an impact on both sides of the ball.
The one cogent argument to be made against the Packers moving up for Hunter is that they also need to find pass-rushing help in the draft. It might be difficult for their front office to pay the price required to move up for Hunter and still have enough ammunition left to find a dynamic edge piece. GM Brian Gutekunst should use his draft capital to land Hunter while focusing his free agent resources on finding a new pass rusher. Hunter can be the best defensive back Green Bay fans have enjoyed since Charles Woodson roamed the secondary at Lambeau Field.