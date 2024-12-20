Travis Hunter pays into Colorado’s NIL fund, receives $0
By Austen Bundy
Colorado's biggest star this season, two-way phenom Travis Hunter, won the school's second-ever Heisman Trophy for his incredible play on both sides of the ball. But it's what he's done off the gridiron that's drawing some deserved attention.
According to Deion Sanders Jr., son of Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, Hunter does not receive a single dime from the school's NIL fund despite his own NIL value of $5.2 million mostly sourced in external deals.
"You know he receives no NIL from the collective? He's one of the biggest donors to the collective, meaning he's paying a lot of other people's NIL on this team," Sanders Jr. told the Zero 2 Sixty Podcast Dec. 16. "He's paying at least 10-15 guys' NIL on the team."
Travis Hunter is setting a great example as new NIL era evolves in college football
Hunter isn't the first college football star to generously spread his wealth among teammates but he is the most well-known and that goes a long way when setting an example.
The NIL era in college football is here to stay and seeing more players ensure their lesser-known teammates cash in on the greater success of the program is the right way to go as the situation evolves.
Hunter can easily sign external NIL deals and now that he's going to likely be one of the top picks, if not the No. 1 overall selection, at the 2025 NFL Draft, he's more than set for his immediate future.
Investing in the program's NIL fund also sets up the next generation for success rather than leaving whatever talent that walks in the door to fend for themselves and attempt to follow an impossible legacy.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, just a redshirt freshman, reinvested his merchandise royalties back into the program's NIL collective so that his teammates would profit from the success he's helped lead the team to this season.
College athletes are going to get paid, whether fans like it or not. Making sure responsible decisions are made while that happens will be the No. 1 priority moving forward. Guys like Hunter and Leavitt are setting the right precedent as that future draws ever nearer.