Travis Hunter reveals why he won't wear No. 12 in the NFL
By Austen Bundy
Colorado Buffaloes two-star Travis Hunter is all but a lock to go No. 1 overall or very close to it in the 2024 NFL Draft. As of now, that would project him to be a New England Patriot.
But once he gets to the big leagues, he's got a lot of important decisions to make. How much is he going to get paid, where's he going to live and potentially most importantly — what number will he wear?
Well, most top college stars tend to try and carry over the number they wore in college, especially since the league altered requirements around numbers and position groups. But for Hunter, that might be impossible for a couple big reasons.
Travis Hunter explains why he won't wear No. 12 in the NFL
As most fans know (or should know), No. 12 is pretty special in New England. It was worn by future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady and was retired there over the past summer. So that's not an option if he does go No. 1 overall.
Hunter explained as much on his show, The Travis Hunter Show, on Monday. He also laid out that he wouldn't be willing to pay for it on any other team he is drafted by.
"If I don't get No. 12, bro, I'm going No. 40," Hunter said. "What if I go to the Patriots, bro? I'm not finna wear Tom Brady's number. ... I’m telling you I’ma rock No. 40 though, like, nobody want to give me No. 12 they want me to pay for it, bro. Say goodbye."
Props to Hunter, though, for being aware of the environment he'd be entering and the fanbase he'd need to embrace. He's put his ego aside and would be making a smart business decision instead of busting through the doors and demanding everything on the first day.