Travis Hunter handled a Texas Tech tortilla in a hilariously unexpected way
By Austen Bundy
The Colorado Buffaloes' Week 11 contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock carries alot of College Football Playoff implications.
So what do Texas Tech fans bring to the table for homefield advantage? Tortillas, naturally.
Since the early 1990s, fans in Lubbock have been throwing tortillas onto the field at each kickoff. Legend has it, the tradition began as a response to an ESPN announcer joking the town only had the university and a tortilla factory.
Well, on Saturday many a tortilla was tossed and Colorado's two-way threat and Heisman contender Travis Hunter had a very odd but honestly understandable reaction to having one thrown his way.
Did Travis Hunter just save his tortilla for later?
As Hunter was lining up on defense, the Fox cameras caught a tortilla landing right in front of the two-way star and his reaction to it was priceless.
Hunter walked right up to it, grabbed it and stuffed it in his pants before the ball was snapped.
I mean, I don't blame him. From a football perspective, the tortilla could be a dangerous object on the field where anyone can slip on it and injure themselves. But as a competitor that could've been an advantage to have the receiver slip on it coming out of the snap.
On the other hand, a tortilla would be a pretty good mid-game snack. Burning all those calories as he plays nearly every snap on offense and defense, he's going to need to replenish those carbohydrates at some point.
Although, that's got to be an uncomfortable feeling running down the field with a tortilla rubbing in places a tortilla should never be.
Either way, just add it to Hunter's Heisman campaign highlights. Who knows, in this era of NIL maybe he can turn the memeable moment into apparel or something viral to boost his already massive estimated value.