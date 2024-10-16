Travis Hunter tries to make his own Heisman case by burying Ashton Jeanty
By Austen Bundy
Colorado's Travis Hunter is clearly one of the best all-around talents in college football this season. The cornerback-wide receiver hybrid has dominated on both sides of the ball for the Buffaloes, practically accounting for most of their offense and critical parts of their defense.
Hunter suffered a shoulder injury after an interception against No. 17 Kansas State in Week 7, taking a hard hit during his return and having to leave the game early. It's unclear if he'll miss any time, but it could impact his already budding campaign for the Heisman Trophy.
Surprisingly enough, however, Hunter's not the clear front runner. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is on pace to beat Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record and now is the betting favorite to win the Heisman. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel also jumped Hunter in the odds race after taking down No. 2 Ohio State in the same weekend. And amid all that competition, Hunter doesn't seem too happy.
Travis Hunter drops a (salty) bomb on Ashton Jeanty's Heisman candidacy
On the "Outta Pocket" podcast on Wednesday, Hunter told host Robert Griffin III that he should be the clear pick for the Heisman and essentially accused Jeanty of stat padding.
"He has 95 carries for 1,000 yards," Hunter quipped. "If I had 95 catches, how much yards would you think I’d have?"
Does he have a point? Absolutely, Jeanty has been getting huge opportunities to put up impressive numbers against relatively inferior foes compared to Colorado. However, Jeanty also hasn't completed a full 60 minutes for the vast majority of the season so far because Boise State has blown out most of its opponents. That means Jeanty hasn't really demonstrated his full potential to the college football world yet, and that's a scary thought.
But you have to give Hunter credit where it's due as well. He's the only guy playing virtually every snap for his team and that's impressive enough to make him an automatic Heisman finalist on its own. I don't think there's any doubt that barring a season-ending injury (God forbid), both players are going to be seated next to one another in New York City in December when the Heisman is handed out.