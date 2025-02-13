Travis Hunter update gives Patriots best reason to trade down in draft yet
Travis Hunter is the unique NFL Draft prospect that has a chance to play multiple positions at a Pro Bowl level. The former Colorado standout is an intriguing wide receiver prospect but he has a chance to be a generational superstar at cornerback.
As such, it's no surprise that Hunter is heading to the NFL Combine to potentially participate in drills with other defensive backs. The news that he is not currently listed as a wideout prospect will influence some team's opinions of where he should be drafted. The Patriots currently hold the No. 4 overall pick and are likely going to be the team most impacted by Hunter's decision to move forward as a cornerback.
New England's top offseason priority is to find a new No. 1 wide receiver capable of making life easy for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel to overhaul the team's culture, but helping his young quarterback succeed is also a big part of his remit.
Travis Hunter might make the Patriots NFL Draft decision much easier
The No. 4 overall pick represents a golden opportunity for the Patriots to land a young, cost-controlled pass catcher who can grow alongside Maye. A high-ceiling prospect like Tetairola McMillan could really unlock the team's passing game for years to come. Of course, the Patriots might choose to risk trading out of the fourth spot to gain valuable draft capital and still land a talented wide receiver.
They could make that sort of deal with a team that is interested in moving up to grab Hunter. He projects to be the sort of difference-maker who can elevate a playoff team to the heights of being a true Super Bowl contender. To put it simply, the Patriots aren't in the right position to draft a cornerback at No. 4 given the rebuild they are currently involved in.
If Hunter is willing to play both wide receiver and cornerback next year it might convince the Patriots to grab him in the first round. If he's just a corner, they should look to move down to take advantage of a playoff team that is desperate to acquire a potential generational prospect at cornerback.