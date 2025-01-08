Travis Kelce and Chiefs won't beat allegations they avoided Bengals on purpose
Travis Kelce wants all the smoke. He heard all those delusional Cincinnati Bengals fans claiming the Kansas City Chiefs were 'scared' of Cincinnati, claiming they purposely got blown out 38-0 at home in a game that meant nothing to them because they did not want to face a red-hot Joe Burrow in the postseason.
Bengals fans should be more mad that the defense cost their quarterback an MVP nomination rather than relying on a team that needed a win to get in the playoffs as well, doing what their team couldn't.
Because yes, the Chiefs trotted their backups out in Sunday's season finale, giving up nearly 500 offensive yards and not even reaching 100 total yards as an offense. But, they also gave their starters an extra week off.
Denver won enough games to get into the playoffs. What did the Bengals do? They won their last five games and didn’t record a win against a team with a winning record until the last two weeks of the season.
Yeah, I’m sure the two-time defending Super Bowl champions are scared of a Bengals team that would first have to beat the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round before even seeing them.
Delusional Cincinnati Bengals fans poke the bear with Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs
During his weekly podcast show with his brother, Jason, Travis went on a near minute-long, expletive-laden rant about how he is not scared of the Bengals in the playoffs. Even if the Bengals would have entered the playoffs as one of the hottest teams.
“I ain’t scared of (expletive) nobody,” Travis said during his rant on his show, New Heights. “I wanted them in the (expletive) playoffs. I want to slay every dragon one-by-one like Mortal Kombat. I don’t want this to be like we play the lowest seed. Just give me the best teams.”
We're not sure why Bengals fans think the Chiefs intentionally lost – getting shutout at that – just to avoid facing the Bengals. Mind you, Cincinnati would have had Buffalo first. Kelce made it clear he wasn’t running from the Bengals.
And I’m sure the rest of the Chiefs would echo that sentiment. They’ve won the last two Super Bowls for a reason. I’m sure they would have loved the opportunity to knock out every heavyweight on their way to a third-straight title.
The Bengals have no one to blame but themselves for their misfortunes.