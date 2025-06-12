Travis Kelce got a chance once to play QB for the Chiefs and instantly regretted it

Travis Kelce is no stranger to making plays for the Kansas City Chiefs as a three-time Super Bowl champion. But while Kelce is more than comfortable with the football in his hands, actually starting a play that way is a different matter entirely. Patrick Mahomes usually has a monopoly on QB duties in Kansas City, and based on the one chance Kelce got to try out the position, it'll probably stay that way moving forward.

It was a game against the New York Giants, when current Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was coaching the opposing defense. Kelce had his number called for a trick play where he had to make just one read, but instead of throwing the ball to star wideout Tyreek Hill, he decided to go back across the field — where the pass was picked off while never really coming close to its intended receiver.

Travis knows exactly how tough it is to be a QB against a Spags defense



Coach Spags, as he’s known by most of his players, joined the “New Heights” podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce to reminisce over this moment from early in the former's career. We see these trick plays around the league and even in college football on SportsCenter, but it's usually only the successful ones. Watching Kelce toss that ill-advised pass back across the field to Giants safety Landon Collins is as funny as it is painful for Travis to revisit.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," Kelce told Spagnuolo, before adding that the play was "exactly why I got moved to tight end" after dabbling as a wildcat QB during his college days at Cincinnati.

Obviously, there are plenty of reasons why Kelce settled on the tight end position, and this video is just one of them. He’s great at what he does at the position, although the velocity on that intercepted pass wasn’t half bad. However, the placement of it left a lot to be desired, so it's no wonder that seems to be a play Chiefs head coach Andy Reid scrapped for the most part in the years since. Kelce hasn’t had many more opportunities to pass the ball, other than one or two since that ill-fated INT during the ‘17 season.