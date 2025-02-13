Travis Kelce has nothing left to prove to Kansas City Chiefs or their fans
By Joel Wagler
Kansas City Chiefs fans have had the privilege of watching arguably the greatest two tight ends of all time over the past 25 years in Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez. That joy ride may be coming to an end.
Kelce, according to his comments on the New Heights podcast, is strongly contemplating retirement. While fans and teammates will surely miss him if he does hang up the cleats, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer has nothing left to prove.
For the last 11 seasons, Kelce has been a productive, entertaining player who performed with an incredibly consistent excellence. He’s been a fan-favorite and he’s solidified his legacy in the game.
Travis Kelce has been the picture of consistency for the Kansas City Chiefs
After missing almost all of his rookie season with an injury, Kelce hauled in 139 passes for 1,737 yards and 10 touchdowns over his next two seasons.
Starting in 2016, Kelce launched into the most remarkable stretch ever by a tight end. Over the next seven seasons, he averaged 96 receptions, 1,230 yards, and eight touchdowns. He didn’t have fewer than 83 catches or 1,038 in any given season. Those seven straight years with at least 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end is an NFL record.
During those seven years, he was a first-team All-Pro selection four times and a second-team selection the other three years. He’s been a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past ten 10 years.
Even after the stretch ended, he still averaged 95 catches, 903 yards, and 4 touchdowns in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, he was just 16 yards aways from an eighth straight 1,000 yard receinving season, but he sat out the final game of the season to prepare his body for the playoffs.
Speaking of the postseason, Kelce is one of the most successful players ever. He is the NFL record-holder with 178 catches and is second all-time to Jerry Rice with 2,078 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. He has been to five Super Bowls, with three rings.
Travis Kelce has nothing to prove
Whatever he decides to do, it will not be an easy decision for him. He will be 36 next year, and tight end is a punishing position. He is a competitor in every sense, but he will step away eventually. If not now, he'll almost certainly call it quits after next season.
Kelce should be totally supported by his fans for all of the success and joy his has brought to the Chiefs’ organization. While he may be disappointed in the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, he still snagged four passes for 39 yards. It was a tough day for the Kansas City offense, but Kelce shouldn’t let that game determine his way forward.
Recording 97 regular-season catches in 2024, plus 13 more in the postseason, indicates that Kelce probably still has enough in his tank to be productive next season, even at 36, but not at the expense of his long-term health. In his career, he’s played in 25 extra games just in the postseason. That is an extra season and a half of punishment. With seven straight AFC Championship appearances and five Super Bowls, he’s had a month less recovery time than many players - for seven straight years.
All of that success has to take a toll. Kelce has given everything for the Chiefs and their fans. He has been magnificent. If he has any doubt about next season, he should probably hang it up. If he truly thinks he can be an asset for another season, and stay healthy, then it would be awesome to see him play one more year.
Kelce has a lot going on in his personal life, and in his professional life away from football. His podcast is still a success and he has been building toward an acting career once football ends. At the very least, one of the networks would probably love to have someone with his personality working for them.
Fans and teammates should be supportive of whatever Travis Kelce decides to do. He’s earned the right to make that decision without any pressure or naysaying.
Tavis Kelce has nothing more to prove.