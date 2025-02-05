Travis Kelce is heartbroken he missed out on New Heights Super Bowl matchup
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet on football's grandest stage for the second time in three seasons. Thanks to Jason and Travis Kelce, ties between these two teams ran deeper than the on-field product the last time they met. It marked the first time in NFL history that a pair of brothers faced off against each other in the Super Bowl.
Alas, circumstances have changed since then, depriving us of another "Kelce Bowl." Jason announced his retirement following the 2023 campaign after 13 years in the league. Travis understands and supports his built-in best friend's decision, as any sibling would. Nevertheless, the superstar tight end admittedly told the media he wishes this title clash with Philadelphia featured his blood.
"Of course, I wish Jason was out there," Travis stated at Super Bowl LIX's Opening Night. "Being at the mountaintop with your brother is something special that I'll never forget. ... being so close to him retiring, I wish he would've played another year."
Travis notes that the Kelce's would've been headed for another championship showdown had Jason waited until this offseason to hang up the cleats. However, the latter elected to ride off into the sunset, pivoting to his second career as a family man and sports media icon. Regardless, the former is delighted for his partner in crime and ostensibly proud of him and their family.
"[Jason's] very content with where he is in life right now, and I'm happy as hell for him," Travis said. "He gets to be around his family and his baby girls a little bit more. ... I'll go out there and try to represent the family as best I can."
Unfortunately, Jason and Travis won't duke it out in the Big Game again. The two presumably grew up envisioning living the moment they experienced together in Super Bowl LVII. Moreover, each of them has impressively defied the odds as mid-to-late draft picks and gone on to put together Hall of Fame careers.
Nevertheless, Travis and Jason still have one football-related connection: The New Heights podcast series. According to the official show description, the duo "team[s] up to provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds."