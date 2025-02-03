Travis Kelce could throw a huge wrench in the Chiefs draft day plans
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs have constructed a dynasty with tight end Travis Kelce serving as the centerpiece of their offensive attack. Even when his statistical performance isn’t glamorous, he has a profound impact on the game. Kelce serves as a gravitational force — by pulling defensive coverage into his orbit, he allows Kansas City’s pass catchers to get open elsewhere.
Yet, the Chiefs will ultimately have to evolve and reinvent their identity if they want to sustain their success over a long period of time. The 35-year-old tight end has attempted to outrun Father Time, but retirement could be looming right around the corner. The 2024 season was Kelce’s least productive season since he became a starter in 2024.
Kelce’s looming retirement decision this offseason could factor into the team’s offseason plans in April.
Travis Kelce’s retirement could influence Chiefs’ draft pick
A mock draft by ESPN’s Matt Miller has Kansas City selecting Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Plugging Grant between Jones and George Karlaftis would automatically divert attention and give them more room to operate,” Miller wrote. “Grant's impact would also be felt immediately in the run game, where he can keep the Chiefs' linebackers much cleaner from interior blockers.”
While the Chiefs have been in need of an interior defensive lineman to pair with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, that could be overruled by the need for Kelce’s replacement. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s offense has relied heavily on Kelce being detached from shotgun formations as a Y-Iso tight end. If he decides to retire, finding a tight end to fill his role will be vital.
Tight ends have their best statistical output at an average age of 27.4. Despite popular belief, more tight ends find success at age 30 than they do at age 24. A gradual decline begins after a tight end turns 30 years old, and 88.4 percent of tight ends have their best seasons before age 32.
Kelce managed to delay that timeline a bit, but not by much. He had the most productive three-year stretch of his career between the ages of 31 to 33. During that span, Kelce compiled 307 receptions for 3,879 receiving yards for 32 touchdowns. That’s nearly half of his career touchdowns and almost a third of his career receptions and career yards.
If Kelce decides to retire, there would be no better way to finish than with three straight Super Bowl championships. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.