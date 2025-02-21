Travis Kelce may be pushing retirement talk away for good, likely to return to Chiefs

The Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was brutal. It became evident shortly after opening kickoff that the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line was no match for the Eagles' defensive front-seven. One player who looked especially out of sorts for the Chiefs was future first-ballot hall of fame tight end Travis Kelce. His hair looked great, but he looked like a guy past his prime out there for the Chiefs.

While it does not serve him to ever play for another NFL franchise, it may be a year-to-year thing when it comes to him playing in the league. He is 35 years old and is in a serious relationship with biggest pop star of our generation. Kelce already has three Super Bowl rings and could sail off into the sunset into a budding media career like his older brother Jason just has. What is he going to do?

Dianna Russini of The Athletic said on The Rich Eisen Show that Kelce is leaning towards playing.

"There's definitely a sense that Travis is going to try to play more. I haven't heard anyone saying 'Yeah, he's really struggling with what he wants to do.' It's definitely leaning more towards that. That can of course change... But for this Chiefs operation looking to move forward here, I think they feel pretty good that Travis has a little more left in him."

Here is the entire the entire segment in which Russini appeared on The Rich Eisen Show this week.

Is Kelce making a mistake about potentially returning to the Chiefs for one or more seasons?

Let me put it this way. If Kelce wants to keep playing for the Chiefs, Kansas City will surely find a way to make that happen. We are talking about one of the three greatest tight ends in the history of the NFL, along with Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski. Gonzalez may have the better numbers, but Kelce should eclipse Gronkowski with one more ring.

Do not get me wrong. Last year was tough to watch a fellow '89er look like someone's dad out there playing football during Thanksgiving a bit too often for my taste. Yes, there were moments where Kelce looked like his old self, but we may have to accept that his elusive speed is no longer part of his arsenal. He may have to pivot and be a possession receiving tight end like Gonzalez later became.

Overall, I think it would be a great thing to see Kelce come back and try to win one more Super Bowl in the next two seasons before retiring. Football is a collision sport, but Kelce seems to have had a clean bill of health when compared to most of his contemporaries, including Gronkowski who is only a year or so older than him... The Chiefs need to fix their offensive line, but I am good with Kelce returning.

With that in mind, how Kelce plays next year should decide if this is really the end of the line for him.