Travis Kelce sure sounded like a player saying goodbye to Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX
By Austen Bundy
Super Bowl LIX didn't end like the Kansas City Chiefs wanted. There was no historic three-peat and the storybook ending for tight end Travis Kelce (and his girlfriend Taylor Swift). Rumors of Kelce's potential retirement swirled ahead of the big game down in New Orleans but he played things rather coy with the press during media days.
However, by the power of NFL Films, fans are now getting a glimpse into where Kelce's mind was towards the end of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss. League crews' microphones picked up an exchange between Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in which the vibes certainly suggested the former was leaning towards hanging up his cleats.
"Love you brother," Kelce is heard saying to Mahomes as the two embrace on the sideline. "I owe you a lot for what you've done."
Now, Kelce could just be expressing gratitude toward the insane skills Mahomes has displayed over the last six seasons which not only elevated the franchise but also Kelce's career. The two have become one of the most iconic QB-receiving duos in league history because of it.
Travis Kelce will 'take some time' to decide on potential retirement
Travis discussed the retirement rumors with his brother Jason on their "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, saying he'd "take some time" to ponder what his next steps are.
"I’m kicking every can I can down the road ... [I don't want to make] any crazy decisions," Kelce said. "I think I’m going to take some time to figure it out ... I think I could play, it’s just whether or not I’m as motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person, to take on all that responsibility."
It's a stark difference from his tone after winning Super Bowl LVIII last season where he vehemently shut down any retirement talk.
Kelce is entering the final season of his two-year contract with Kansas City but both parties could get out of it this offseason. He's owed $4.5 million in 2025 but he'll have to decide whether the "grueling" process will be worth it for one last shot at glory.