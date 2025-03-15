Tre Donaldson goes full superhero in final seconds to send Michigan to Big Ten Championship Game

NCAA Conference Tournament week has given fans a preview of what's to come once the NCAA Tournament begins. Teams are looking to improve their seeding in the Big Dance or trying to go on lengthy runs to ensure they secure a berth in March Madness. But, there's also the bragging rights that come with winning their respective conference tournament.

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines took on the Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The winner of this game would earn a spot in the finals against the Wisconsin Badgers, who defeated the Michigan State Spartans 77-74 that same day.

While Michigan got themselves in foul trouble (20 to Maryland's 12), they were able to keep the game close. With just 5.3 seconds, Maryland's Derik Queen made both free throw attempts to put the Terrapins up 80-79. Michigan's Tre Donaldson received the inbound pass, stormed down the court, made it to the paint and heaved up a layup that went through the basket, giving Michigan a 81-80 lead with less than a second left on the clock!

TRE DONALDSON WINS IT FOR MICHIGANpic.twitter.com/sDTZ4A3OEJ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 15, 2025

With that, the Wolverines are heading to the Big Ten Championship Game on Sunday.

Tre Donaldson plays hero to send Michigan to Big Ten Championship Game

For Michigan, they now have the chance to win their first Big Ten Tournament since 2018, and their fourth all-time.

Donaldson scored just 12 points in the game, but his final two were the most important for the Wolverines. Donaldson was also just one assist short of notching a double-double.

Michigan's leading scorer was senior center Vladislav Goldin, who scored 25 points after making 9-of-15 shots from the field and all six free throw attempts. Junior center Danny Wolf, meanwhile, recorded a double-double after scoring 21 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in 34 minutes of play.

For Michigan, they are hoping they'd have a much easier time in the final round of the Big Ten Tournament, but Wisconsin will be a tough opponent, who are seraching for their first Big Ten Tournament Championship since 2015.