Trent Baalke is destined to ruin Jaguars thrice over, angering 49ers at the same time
By John Buhler
Stop me if you have heard this one before. The Jacksonville Jaguars never seem to get it right with general manager. While I am sure that owner Shahid Khan wants to do right by this team and fanbase, he tends to put his trust and faith into the wrong people when it comes to building a winning football franchise in North Florida. Against all odds, general manager Trent Baalke gets to keep his job again!
In the wake of them firing Doug Pederson, the same man who once worked alongside Urban Meyer is about to collaborate with another Jaguars head coach. Baalke remaining employed has hurt the Jaguars' candidate pool considerably. They were thought to be a serious candidate to pry Ben Johnson away from Detroit, but he may not go there. Maybe Liam Coen leaves Tampa Bay for them?
While Johnson would be the dream and Coen may be the reality, the nightmare may be the Jaguars hiring former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported that there is a very strong possibility that Saleh could end up being the guy down in Duval. Surely, everyone who bleeds black and teal would rather float face down in the St. Johns than hire Saleh.
Hiring Saleh would be a way for Baalke to stick it to his former employer in the San Francisco 49ers.
Prior to failing in New York, Saleh was the 49ers' defensive coordinator. Guess who needs a new one?
Trent Baalke ruins Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers at same time
With Saleh projected to be the next defensive coordinator in San Francisco, him getting another head-coaching opportunity in Jacksonville would thwart the 49ers' plans. After striking gold with Saleh and DeMeco Ryans after him, it has been a lot of Steve Wilks and Nick Sorensen coaching up the other side of the ball from what Kyle Shanahan favors. This is a lose/lose for everyone but Saleh.
If offered, of course, Saleh would take the Jaguars job! How many other chances do you really think he will have to be an NFL head coach again? In time, he may be able to rehabilitate himself as a defensive coordinator, but he looked so over his skis at times leading Gang Green. Quarterback issues were ever-present for him in Florham Park, but Trevor Lawrence is just a long-haired guy, y'all!
Ultimately, the consequences of having questionable to bad ownership in the NFL are never realized. Win or lose, owners like Khan keep getting those massive multi-million-dollar checks from the league as a part of television revenue. Khan made billions in the automotive industry, but he has taken a page out of second and third-generation owners who have no idea what a bad GM does to their franchise.
For as long as the Jaguars make excuses for Baalke, they will never become a serious organization.