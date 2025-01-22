Trent Baalke split could save Jaguars with ideal head coaching target
The Jacksonville Jaguars' decision to part ways with general manager Trent Baalke doesn't speak well of the processes going on inside the organization. It still could work to the team's advantage when it comes to their next head coach.
With Baalke out of the way, the Jaguars have a chance to make a different pitch to Buccaneers' offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Jacksonville's top priority is to hire an offensive mind that can help Trevor Lawrence get his career back on track. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled mightily in 2024. The uncertainty about his coaching staff and the lack of talent surrounding the former Clemson star did not help make his life any easier.
Coen did wonders helping Baker Mayfield continue his career renaissance in Tampa Bay. Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns for the Buccaneers last season. In sharp contrast, Lawrence only managed to produce 2,045 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Jaguars. Some of that difference is due to Lawrence missing a significant chunk of the season but it's still obvious Mayfield was the superior passer a year ago.
Jaguars could make a second run at Liam Coen with Trent Baalke fired
Coen originally pulled out of the Jaguars' search process when it seemed like Baalke would still be controlling the team's personnel decisions. Now that Baalke is no longer a factor it's expected that Jacksonville will mount a new attempt to convince Coen to take the job after all.
The Jaguars do need to make sure they don't overcommit to reel Coen in. He's a solid candidate but he's never been a head coach. If he even hints at the idea that he wants an oversized voice on personnel moves then Jacksonville needs to look elsewhere for their next head coach.
In the end, the Jaguars are going to try to land their top candidate one time. It will be interesting to see if Baalke's departure really changes Coen's thoughts on the job.