Trevon Diggs, Cowboys tensions boil over in heated locker room exchange
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys are back under .500 following a 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. This is now the fourth consecutive game they lost to their NFC rivals since the 2020 season.
Dallas' defense didn't have many answers for San Francisco's offense, as they surrendered 469 yards of offense on 64 plays. They had no answers for tight end George Kittle, who caught six of seven targets for 128 yards and a touchdown. So, what are the Cowboys to do after this latest defeat? Well for one player, it's to go after a reporter who was critical of their play.
During the game, Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas responded to Kittle's huge 43-yard catch-and-run to set the 49ers up at the goal line, and asked "What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play?"
Well, the Cowboys cornerback saw the post on X (or Twitter), and immediately confronted the reporter after the game in the hallway of Levi's Stadium.
You can watch the interaction at this link, courtesy of Newy Scruggs of NBC Dallas Fort Worth Sports.
"That's what you took from that? Out of that whole play that's what you took from that? You don't know football. You can't do nothing that I do. You can't guard, you can't do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy," said Diggs.
Leslie tried to ask Diggs again, but repeated what he said in the quote above.
The reporter made another social media post about the interaction. Leslie said regarding Diggs', " you don't know football," quote that "He and I are in agreement about that." But, the reporter said that Diggs, "didn't offer an answer as to what he was doing on the play."
The huge gain by Kittle on the play in question set up a four-yard touchdown run by Isaac Guerendo to put the 49ers up 13-10. That would put them in the lead, which they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.
Diggs finished the game recording five total tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in the Cowboys' loss.
Having a star player confront a reporter over a social media post immediately after a loss isn't great for the Cowboys. The team is struggling this season, as they are well behind the Washington Commanders for first place in the NFC East. Not to mention, in the next four weeks, they have to play the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and Commanders in the next four weeks.
As if it wasn't evident enough, things aren't going well in Dallas for the Cowboys.