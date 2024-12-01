Trevor Lawrence suffers terrifying injury after vicious hit by Texans defender
By Mark Powell
As if this season couldn't get any worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars, their franchise quarterback suffered a scary injury courtesy of a dirty hit by Houston Texans defender Aziz Al-Shaair. Lawrence was signed to a massive contract extension before the regular season, and has been one of the only bright spots for the Jags this season.
Lawrence and Jacksonville have almost no chance at making the playoffs. That should come as no surprise, given they play in the same division as the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. Houston owns the south, but the hit by Al-Shaair should get him fined. Lawrence was well on his way to the ground, and Al-Shaair dove into him, helmet-first.
Trevor Lawrence injury update: Who's the Jaguars backup QB?
With Lawrence out for the time being, former first-round pick Mac Jones will take over at QB.
Player name
Position
QB1
Trevor Lawrence (injured)
QB2
Mac Jones
QB3
CJ Beathard (OUT)
Al-Shaair was ejected for the hit, and Jaguars fans threw trash at him on his way off the field.
Twitter doctors have unfortunately entered the fray to post what they believe to be wrong with Lawrence, including supposed 'fencing posture', which would paint a much more negative picture than your average concussion.
We will not pretend to know exactly how bad Lawrence's head injury is until we hear from the team.
Just how bad was Trevor Lawrence's injury against the Houston Texans?
Lawrence was immediately declared out for the game, and he will likely be taken to a nearby hospital for further diagnosis. The hit itself should earn Al-Shaair a fine and then some. Given the Jaguars season is all but over, don't be surprised if Lawrence doesn't see the field again in 2024-25. There's little reason to rush him back at this juncture, as doing so would be irresponsible for Doug Pederson and Co.
Lawrence is a franchise quarterback for a reason, but Sunday's injury could be quite the setback for the 25-year-old. Our thoughts are with his family.