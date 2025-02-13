5 best Trevor Lawrence trade destinations if the Jacksonville Jaguars rumors are true
By John Buhler
This came as quite a shock. In the wake of Liam Coen taking over as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, we saw rumors start to bubble to the surface about the Pittsburgh Steelers having interest in acquiring franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While those rumors may not end up being true, as Jacksonville and Pittsburgh do have an interesting history, this would be something.
Although the fit could be enticing, I struggle to see Jacksonville trading the face of their franchise to a better-run quasi-rival in Pittsburgh. The Steelers' supposed interest may have something to do with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith having strong AFC South ties from his days in Nashville. Then again, he was already in Atlanta by the time Lawrence came into the league as the No. 1 overall pick.
Truth be told, in the years since Lawrence went No. 1 to Jacksonville, he has most certainly failed to live up to expectations. The Jaguars are a chaotic franchise, but he is more of a trailer than a tractor than we ever wanted to admit. Perhaps he was buoyed by all the talent around him at Clemson? He is a mega talent, but eventually, we need to see that potential manifest into something more tangible.
If the trade rumors turn out to be true, here are the five best landing spots for Lawrence this winter.
5. New York Jets
In theory, Lawrence could be a sound replacement for Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets. It is a new regime taking over Gang Green this offseason with head coach Aaron Glenn coming over from Detroit and general manager Darren Mougey coming over from Denver. I want to be a believer in the Jets moving forward. I love the Glenn hire. However, the Jets are the NFL's most dysfunctional team.
The fact they are ready to move on from Rodgers this soon into a new regime suggests that they could be in the market for a quarterback at No. 7 in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since there really is not a QB3 in this year's draft, then maybe the Jets could try to trade for Lawrence? Unfortunately, I do not trust Lawrence to be able to carry a poorly run franchise out of the quagmire as a starting quarterback.
On paper, this landing spot does make sense, but this would be an awful destination for Lawrence.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
In a way, I think Lawrence to the Steelers makes them way more likable. It would not shock me if the Steelers had a nice five-year run with him as the starting quarterback, potentially getting back to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since Antonio Brown went on Facebook Live all those years ago. However, I do not trust Arthur Smith to develop Lawrence, nor should even Mike Tomlin.
I feel like I am taking crazy pills. For as long as the Steelers enable Tomlin, nothing is ever going to change. Yes, they will win around nine-to-11 games every single season, but they have a finite AFC Divisional Round ceiling as a franchise with him at the helm going forward. The Steelers are starting to become the Dallas Cowboys in a post-Jimmy Johnson world. They need to reboot this yesterday.
Lawrence can have success with the Steelers, but I like three potential landing spots so much more.
3. San Francisco 49ers
This is not going to happen, but I low-key wish it would. Rather than paying $60 million in annual salary to Brock Purdy, why not trade for Lawrence to get the more talented player? While Purdy has gotten more out of his talent than Lawrence has up to this point, I would trust Kyle Shanahan to do unbelievable things with him in his offense. This is a man who once loved Five Guys around No. 3...
To put in bluntly, the instant the San Francisco 49ers pay Purdy more than $40 million in annual salary, their Super Bowl window is slammed shut, painted over and may never open again. With Lawrence, I think he keeps the 49ers playoff viable for longer. He will be coached up with more talent and a far less punitive contract than what Purdy is slated to make. Lawrence would win a Super Bowl here.
Logically, this is the place Lawrence needs to go if Jacksonville moves on from him, but it is a reach.
2. New Orleans Saints
Oh, this would be so painful for me personally if it worked out. Lawrence played his college football at Clemson by grew up outside of Atlanta in Cartersville. He may have been more of a Peyton Manning and a Tennessee guy growing up, but he used to root for the Atlanta Falcons. With Kellen Moore taking over the New Orleans Saints, I would dump Derek Carr in favor of a far more promising player.
Drew Brees needed a change of scenery to become a future Pro Football Hall of Fame. Historically, the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers are just as screwy as the Jaguars over in the AFC. Outside of Brees' run, you could say the same for the Saints in the NFC. This could be a total disaster, but I would not be the least bit surprised if Lawrence and Moore united in New Orleans and bring me future pain.
The Saints may draft a franchise quarterback in 2026, but Garrett Nussmeier is essentially Lawrence.
1. Los Angeles Rams
If the Los Angeles Rams were to end up with Trevor Lawrence, that could be a total game-changer. While he was tabbed as the next Andrew Luck coming out, I would say that Lawrence checks the box of being every bit the Matthew Stafford/Justin Herbert prototype. He is essentially Sam Darnold right now. We are hoping he avoids becoming Mitchell Trubisky or Blake Bortles in his professional career.
Let me put it this way. If Sean McVay cannot get the most out of Lawrence's talent, it was just not meant to be. This is the man who breathed confidence into Jared Goff, and to some degree Baker Mayfield, before they reached new heights with other teams. With Stafford, they won a Super Bowl together. It may take a while, but trading for Lawrence would keep the Rams playoff viable for sure.
We would be taking another former five-star out of dysfunction and putting him onto a great team.