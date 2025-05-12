Trey Hendrickson buries Bengals as relationship reaches new low

The Cincinnati Bengals gave Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins the massive extensions that Joe Burrow clamored for, but they have yet to check the third item on their offseason checklist, with Trey Hendrickson still without an extension. In a statement released to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday, Hendrickson ripped the Bengals for their lack of communication with his camp since the conclusion of the NFL Draft when it comes to an extension.

Now, the two sides appear to be in a rough spot relationship-wise.

Trey Hendrickson statement today to ESPN: “No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft. The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are… pic.twitter.com/2MKBL60ATg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2025

You'd think that Hendrickson, the NFL's sack leader from this past season and one of the best edge rushers in the game, would be a priority for a team like the Bengals that already has a putrid defense. However, their lack of communication suggests otherwise.

The two sides are presumably further away from a deal than ever, giving Bengals fans reason to panic.

Bengals fans have reason to fear the worst after Trey Hendrickson rips team

This is a bad look for Cincinnati. Paying Chase, Higgins, and Hendrickson all in the same offseason, especially when Joe Burrow is already getting paid like the superstar quarterback he is, was never going to be easy. However, it always felt like Hendrickson was going to get paid at some point because of how abysmal this defense would be without him. Now, it's hard to believe that a deal is ever going to come.

The Bengals allowed 365.5 yards per game (ninth-most in the NFL) and 25.5 points per game (tied for seventh-most in the NFL) last season. That was despite Hendrickson being a Defensive Player of the Year finalist and, as mentioned above, leading the league in sacks. Can you imagine how putrid this unit would be without him?

Bengals fans don't want to, but the organization is tempting fate by not paying him what he deserves. To put it simply, Hendrickson deserves to be paid like one of the best defensive players in the league. He was always going to ask for an enormous contract. If the Bengals, for whatever reason, weren't prepared to pay him, they should've traded him before things got to this point.

Now, both sides are frustrated. Hendrickson wants to get paid, but is dealing with an organization that seemingly has no interest in getting a deal done anytime soon. The Bengals don't want to trade Hendrickson, but also don't seem eager to extend him. The path forward is murky right now.

Hendrickson is still under contract for the 2025 season, but the longer he remains without a resolution, the chatter revolving around his future in Cincinnati will only get louder, and for good reason.