Trey Lance's stunning lack of awareness in Cowboys plea could fuel Cooper Rush drama
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys could be without Dak Prescott for a very long time, which puts their season in jeopardy as well. Not much has gone right for Dallas this season – and even Prescott has taken his lumps – but the Cowboys are a far better offense with Prescott on the field.
He is not going to play against the Eagles on Sunday, that much is obvious. Cooper Rush is expected to get the call instead. Despite the absence of Prescott, you have to give the Eagles credit for not falling into a trap. Philly refused to give Rush and Dallas any bulletin-board material this week.
“I don’t think it will change a whole lot,” Vic Fangio said of the Cowboys offense. “You know, Rush has been there a long time. He knows the offense as well as anybody there does and he’ll operate it efficiently.”
Cooper Rush has earned the chance to back up Dak Prescott for Cowboys
Rush does have plenty of experience starting for Prescott, especially in the 2022 season. Rush was asked to start five games, and he went 4-1, throwing for five touchdowns and three interceptions. It's not a glorious stat line, but it shows that he can step in when called upon.
Rush's competition for the backup spot is Trey Lance. The former top-5 pick has been itching for an opportunity since he was traded to Dallas. However, the Cowboys relegated him to third string after an up-and-down preseason. This week, Lance made it clear that he'd take any snaps he can get with Prescott possibly out long term.
Trey Lance wants an opportunity with the Cowboys, but it's not coming
“I’d love the opportunity to get on the field any way I can, if that’s what Coach thinks is best. … I feel like I’m in a real good spot right now," Lance said. When asked how high his confidence level is in the Cowboys offense, Lance replied "as high as it can get.”
Lance had his chance to unseat Rush as the backup, and that was in training camp. He even had Jerry Jones on his side, who loves a good quarterback battle. Unless Rush comes in and absolutely bombs, Lance will remain on the sidelines. We've all hand enough of the Lance hype train at this point in his career – there's a reason he hasn't take many regular-season snaps. It's okay to call a bust a bust.
Now, will that stop Jones from chiming in? Absolutely not, he loves drama. But Mike McCarthy makes the final call, and even he knows Rush gives Dallas the best chance to win a few games.