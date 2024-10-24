25-under-25: Trey Murphy III's ascension continues
By Lior Lampert
A day before the 2024-25 NBA campaign tipped off, the New Orleans Pelicans signed Trey Murphy III to a four-year, $112 million pact. Only hours before the rookie-scale contract extension deadline, the franchise ensures the promising young swingman is an instrumental part of their future. And as time progresses, this deal should age like fine wine.
Murphy is ostensibly part of New Orleans' long-term plans, and rightfully so. He's only 24, and his career trajectory is pointing steadily upward. Given his size, skill set, basketball acumen and constant development, the Pelicans should feel good about their investment. Meanwhile, we at FanSided share the same sentiment about the 2021 No. 17 overall draft pick's placement on this list.
Trey Murphy III's ascension continues
Last season, Murphy posted career-high averages in points (14.8), rebounds (4.9) and assists (2.2), though his impact isn't always felt in the box score. He is a remarkable, versatile talent who leaves his mark on a game nightly by simply being present and playing the right way. Few at his age are as savvy and comfortable on the floor as him, and it shows.
At 6-foot-8, 206 pounds, Murphy knows how to use his frame and position himself on the hardwood. He has incredibly long, galloping strides, which allows him to fill lanes well in transition and thrive as a defender. This combination of tools unlocks positional versatility, making it easy to plug and play the budding wing in various lineups.
Whether you need Murphy to focus defensive attention on the perimeter or bang down low against opposing frontcourts, he can do it all. He's got extremely active hands and feet, plus the lateral quickness to match up with guards. Alternatively, his verticality enables him to make life difficult for wings/bigs.
Thanks to his 7-foot-1 wingspan, Murphy routinely clogs his foes' passing lanes, creating fastbreak opportunities for himself and his squad. He has a rare blend of length and athleticism and knows how to use it on both sides of the court.
No one should want to get in front of Murphy when he's got a head of steam. His slender build and rainbow jump shot may give off the appearance of a finesse player. But make no mistake, the Durham, North Carolina native is a high-flying dunker who will put you on a poster.
Seemingly, Murphy's always in the right spot. That's because he's constantly in motion, especially on offense. His proper sense of where and when to be somewhere and getting there quickly helps space the floor. Moreover, the fourth-year pro's extended three-point range (particularly from the wings) further opens things up.
Not only is Murphy a marksman from beyond the arc, but he's unconsciously willing to fire away at any moment. The mere threat of his shot from long distance forces defenses not to lose track of him or risk letting the sharpshooter get hot.
With wildly long arms and a high release point, Murphy's jumper is rather difficult to contest, let alone block. He can get an attempt up over virtually anyone, specifically as a movement shooter. Yet, right when you defend him accordingly and cram his airspace, the Pelicans star can make you pay.
If you close out on Murphy from 3, he knows how to put the ball on the floor and attack. Furthermore, he's not afraid to get physical and finish through contact. Conversely, his understanding of when to do so and drawing attention before involving teammates demonstrates his high IQ.
Despite not typically being regarded as a facilitator, Murphy is a willing passer who knows when to give up the rock. He can identify an open man and put on him when necessary. It may not be a strong suit for him, but it's a noteworthy and continuously expanding aspect of his toolkit.
An ideal prototypical 3-and-D wing for today's NBA, Murphy's a linchpin in the Pelicans rotation for the foreseeable future. His ability to do some of everything and contribute to winning without needing manufactured touches while clamping up positions 1-4 makes him indispensable.
In a league where Murphy's archetype is a dime a dozen (albeit exceedingly coveted), he's among the cream of the crop. His rise to stardom is only beginning. With a lofty salary to show for it, the Pelicans are expecting him to keep improving and put their money where their mouth is. Luckily for New Orleans, time is on their side after the two sides worked out a deal.
