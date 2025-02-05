Trey Smith won’t get ahead of himself with Chiefs future in question for offseason
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to fortify their offensive line after succumbing to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, and they happened to strike gold. Kansas City selected Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has proven to be one of the team's best offensive players over the past four years.
Smith stepped into a starting role at right guard as a rookie and was named to the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team. Over the next three years, Smith helped form one of the league's best interior offensive lines alongside left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey. Kansas City leaned on that strength, which carried them to two consecutive Super Bowl championships and potentially a third on Sunday.
Smith is on the final year of his rookie contract and could be set for a massive payday after earning a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts this season. He ranked as the second-best free agent available this offseason, behind only Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Trey Smith focused on Super Bowl despite looming free agency
Teams often pay more for Super Bowl champions, and adding a third ring to his collection could drive up Smith's market even further. During Smith's media availability on Wednesday, FanSided's Cody Williams asked the Pro Bowler if his pending free agency has factored into his preparation and mentality for the Super Bowl.
"No, not at all," Smith said. "I haven't thought about it. Honestly, I just want to win the Super Bowl. At the end of the day, when I'm with the Kansas City Chiefs, that's all I'm focused on, is being the best Kansas City Chief I can be. And I try not to look too far in the future, I try to stay right in the present. Just take it day by day, play by play, rep by rep."
Smith's 78.8 PFF grade ranked No. 11 among all guards. With most teams starving for offensive line talent, the 25-year-old is bound to draw plenty of interest. Smith fell in the 2021 NFL Draft after he was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, but he has proven to be a premier player throughout the course of his four-year career. Spotrac's market value estimations project that Smith will earn a four-year, $78.8 million contract with an average annual value of $19.7 million.
Kansas City could keep Smith from reaching free agency with a franchise tag designation, but they have already allocated significant cap space for their other offensive linemen. Approximately 27.08 percent of the team's 2025 salary cap space is invested in the offensive line, per Spotrac.
The Chiefs made Humphrey the highest-paid center in the league with a four-year, $72 million contract last offseason. Thuney's five-year, $80 million contract is tied for the fourth-richest deal among all offensive guards. Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor's four-year, $80 million contract has the third-highest average annual salary among all right tackles.