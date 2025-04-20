Triston Casas finally gives Red Sox what they’ve been praying for

With back-to-back dubs over the Chicago White Sox, it feels like the Boston Red Sox are finally starting to wake up from their early-season slumber. Nothing gets an offense into high gear quite like facing the Southsiders.

Boston pummeled Chicago 10-3 on Friday, but found runs much harder to come by on Saturday. With the second game of their series tied 3-3 at the end of regulation, the Red Sox were up against the wall in extra innings. That's when Triston Casas, their misbegotten first baseman, stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.

He took a 1-0 changeup on the outside of the plate deep off the Green Monster in left field. Alex Bregman jogged home from third and the celebration was on, with Casas mobbed by his teammates at first base. It is the 25-year-old's first career walk-off.

TRISTON CASAS OFF THE MONSTER FOR THE MF WIN!!!! CASAS TRUTHERS STAND UP!!!

This is exactly what Red Sox fans want to see from Casas, an essential member of baseball's brightest young core. After back-to-back seasons with an OPS of .800-plus and a 20-plus home run pace, Casas has hit a wall early in the 2025 campaign. There has been a lot of hand-wringing in Boston as Casas trudges through ABs this season, but the hope is that Saturday's game-winning bomb signals his return to form.

There has been two sides to this Triston Casas debate early on. Skeptics are pointing to Vaughn Grissom and Marcelo Mayer as emergency replacements. Others are encouraging fans to weather the storm, for there's sunlight on the other side. Casas has slumped before and turned it around in explosive fashion.

It feels like the latter is the correct mindset. Casas is a majorly talented 25-year-old. It's his third full MLB season. Any overreactions to an 11-game sample were always misguided. It helps that he has such a compact swing and has been making plenty of hard contact, even if it's not finding the gaps.

The early-season numbers are dire, no doubt. Casas carried a .172/.243/.266 line into Saturday's game, with 18 strikeouts compared to five walks. He has been flummoxed, struggling to read pitches and work deep into counts. Moreover, he was 0-for-3 with a walk prior to Saturday's walk-off, so he was far from dominant in regulation.

That 10th inning tank off the Monster feels like a turning point, though. When right, Casas is one of Boston's more electric sluggers. He can hold a candle to Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman and some of the Red Sox vets. Rather than panicking after 11 games, Boston rightly remained patient and let Casas have his moment in front of the home crowd. If this doesn't restore confidence and boost production moving forward, color me surprised.

Casas hit .128 through the first 30 games of his rookie season before finishing with a .263/.367/.490 line and 24 home runs to finish third in AL Rookie of the Year voting behind Gunnar Henderson and Tanner Bibee. Perhaps the 2025 campaign can follow a similar arc for the talented lefty.