Troubling scouting report suggests more rocky outings could await Edwin Diaz
By Lior Lampert
Regardless of how the rest of the postseason goes, the New York Mets are committed to Edwin Diaz at least through 2025. The reliever has struggled lately, putting the club in unideal late-game situations, which they've managed to overcome thus far. Still, manager Carlos Mendoza continues to rely on the veteran hurler.
Diaz has allowed multiple runs in two of his last three relief outings. His gut-wrenching blown save in Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series (NLDS) cost the Mets a prime opportunity to go up 2-0. He's had several issues on the mound, jeopardizing New York's title chances. Surely, it can't get worse. Right?
Recent intel Jon Heyman of the New York Post gathered from baseball scouts suggests that's far from a guarantee. By the sound of it, things for Diaz could worsen before they improve.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
More rocky outings could await Edwin Diaz based on troubling scouting report intel
The first of five issues Heyman cites (factoring "thoughts from scouts") into Diaz's woes is the lack of control in his fastball. Despite being able to throw the ball hard, the 30-year-old can't do it accurately.
'[Diaz] can’t throw his fastball for a strike. He’s clearly fighting himself, especially on his fastball,' a talent evaluator told Heyman.
Moreover, Diaz is also having issues with his slider, particularly in Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. This could be a sign of exhaustion, according to a scout. Whatever the case, it compromises his ability to help close out ballgames.
Overall, the troubles Diaz is having with his fastball and slider underscore the bigger picture -- his command problems -- as Heyman mentions. In turn, the two-time All-Star is devoid of confidence. The ineptitude he's displayed when it comes to dictating where the baseball goes has shattered his self-belief.
Lastly, one scout believes Diaz's misfortunes may be connected to his increased usage of late. Heyman references how The Athletic highlighted that the right-hander threw 130 pitches over the eight days leading up to Game 2. Albeit noteworthy, there isn't much time for rest in October.
How long can Mendoza and the Mets stick with Diaz before they get burned? Ostensibly, there isn't much faith that the 2022 NL Reliever of the Year to right the ship. With New York fighting to stave off elimination, will they adjust?