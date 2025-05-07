Truist Championship picks: PGA Tour golf predictions and analysis for Philadelphia Cricket Club

New tournament sponsor and a new venue this week on the PGA Tour as we head to Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course for the 2025 Truist Championship. This used to be the Wells Fargo but has changed starting this year. Meanwhile, the signature event falls the week before the PGA Championship, which will be held at the usual host for this tournament, Quail Hollow. Hence, the move to Philly this year.

We haven't seen Philadelphia Cricket Club on the PGA Tour before, but what we do know is that it's a short course at roughly 7,100 yards with bunkers as the major defense of the greens. Ball striking and scrambling will be at a premium, even with Rory McIlroy talking about just driving it far and figuring it out. I actually disagree a bit as I can see position mattering quite a bit throughout the week. If he's right and I'm wrong, it could be a long week over here.

Regardless, let's venture into some uncharted territory with our PGA Tour expert picks for the 2025 Truist Championship.

Golf betting record in 2025: 15-59-0, +35.935 Units (-4 Units at CJ Cup) | One and Done Total for 2025: $10,265,651 (Jake Knapp at CJ Cup, $40,095)

Truist Championship golf picks to Win, finish Top 10 and One and Done

Pick to win the Truist Championship: Corey Conners (+3000, FanDuel)

The T49 at the RBC Heritage might mislead people on Corey Conners, but he's been quite hot and trending greatly as of late. He's second in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green over the last 24 rounds behind only Rory McIlroy but with much more accurate driving, albeit while sacrificing length. He's also been a positive putter over that same span, which is always important in his game. Even better, the results have followed. Prior to the Heritage, he had four T8 or better finishes and the other was T18 at the Valero Texas Open. He's due for a win and this is a spot I think fits him beautifully to get one.

Top 10 pick for the Truist Championship: Collin Morikawa (+138)

I've admittedly lost faith in Collin Morikawa's ability to win right now, but I do believe in his ball striking still — and perhaps another boost with the caddie change to Joe Greiner. Morikawa is second in the field in SG: Approach over the last 24 rounds but his short game has hampered him, especially at The Masters and the RBC Heritage. Even still, he has just one individual finish worse that T17 this year, and I'm going to bet on his approach play in this tournament to keep him firmly in the mix.

One and Done pick for the Truist Championship: Corey Conners

I don't foresee myself really eyeing Corey Conners for anywhere specifically and I absolutely love the way he fits Philadelphia Cricket Club this week. So we'll take our outright pick for One and Done as well to get us home and cash in a nice week.

Sleeper picks to watch at the Truist Championship

Ryan Gerard to finish Top 30 at the Truist Championship (+150)

Even though Ryan Gerard missed the cut at last week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the form has been too good to ignore for plus odds to only finish Top 30. Gerard had three Top 12 finishes in his four starts prior to last week. His short game has been stellar and he's also shown high peaks on approach, including gaining 7.65 strokes there in Houston. His length off the tee at most laces can hurt him slightly, but it shouldn't at a 7,100-yard course, so I like for him to continue a strong showing of late, especially after even finishing T27 at the last signature event, the RBC Heritage. Let's do that again and cash a Top 30.

Tommy Fleetwood to finish Top 5 at the Truist Championship (+400)

Is Tommy Fleetwood technically a sleeper? Probably not. However, I do consider him a sleeper to finish Top 5 considering that he doesn't necessarily have the same name value as the guys ahead of him on the odds board. What stands out to me with Fleetwood is how well he plays just a variety of golf courses with Top 16 finishes at the RBC Heritage, Valspar, Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS. At an unfamiliar venue and with his ball striking, I think he's going to be on the first page of the leaderboard at Philadelphia Cricket Club.