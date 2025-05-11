Fansided

Truist Championship payout distribution, prize money, purse and FedEx Cup points awarded

ByCody Williams|
Truist Championship 2025
Truist Championship 2025 | Andrew Redington/GettyImages

The 2025 Truist Championship offered an entirely new test for the PGA Tour with the event, formerly known as the Wells Fargo, moving from Quail Hollow to the unknown Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course with the former hosting next week's PGA Championship. Thus, we all wondered what would play out. It turns out, we should've expected drama on the leaderboard between Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and several others.

Keith Mitchell jumped out to the first-round lead and held strong at the top of the leaderboard going into the weekend. Unfortunately, he faded over the third round while Lowry and Straka were trading blows atop of it. That put the pair three strokes clear of the rest of the field heading into Sunday's final round. However, with Philadelphia Cricket Club getting more difficult with each passing day of the Truist Championship, there was still plenty of drama in order.

More importantly, though, with this being a signature event, players were also jockeying for as much of the prize money and as many FedEx Cup points as possible. So let's take a look at the Truist Championship payout information with the winner's share of the purse, the Fedex Cup points allotment for the tournament, and much more.

Truist Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Truist Championship will receive a payout of $3.6 million in prize money from the $20 million total purse available at signature events on the PGA Tour. What we don't always see is that type of money awarded on a golf course that we don't see regularly. We haven't seen Philadelphia Cricket Club on the PGA Tour, as mentioned, so it's rare that we see players get tested by a new venue and get rewarded so handsomely for succeeding in that.

Truist Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

Truist Championship Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$223,000

23rd

$207,500

24th

$190,000

25th

$175,000

26th

$159,000

27th

$152,500

28th

$146,000

29th

$140,000

30th

$134,000

31st

$128,500

32nd

$122,500

33rd

$116,500

34th

$111,000

35th

$106,500

36th

$101,500

37th

$96,500

38th

$92,500

39th

$88,500

40th

$84,000

41st

$80,000

42nd

$76,000

43rd

$72,000

44th

$68,000

45th

$64,000

46th

$60,000

47th

$56,000

48th

$53,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$49,000

51st

$48,000

52nd

$47,000

53rd

$46,500

54th

$46,000

55th

$45,500

56th

$45,000

57th

$44,500

58th

$44,000

59th

$43,500

60th

$43,000

61st

$42,500

62nd

$42,000

63rd

$41,500

64th

$41,000

65th

$40,500

66th

$40,000

67th

$39,500

68th

$39,000

69th

$38,000

70th

$37,500

71st

$37,000

72nd

$36,000

We've grown a bit familiar with the payout structure for signature events but it's still impressive to see the prize money awarded in these elevated events. It's not just the winner's share but also that all of the top three finishers clear $1 million and fourth place isn't far behind. Even further down the leaderboard — way further down — you can see how the payouts affect the players who make it into the field.

In a standard PGA Tour event, players who make the cut but finish near last among the players to do so would be lucky to clear $20,000 in prize money. Seeing the last-place finisher at the Truist Championship come through with nearly double what they would see in other instances is absolutely absurd.

How are FedEx Cup points awarded at the Truist Championship?

Finishing Position

FedEx Cup Points at Truist Championship

Winner

700

2nd

500

3rd

350

4th

325

5th

300

6th

270

7th

250

8th

225

9th

200

10th

175

11th

155

12th

135

13th

115

14th

105

15th

95

16th

85

17th

75

18th

70

19th

65

20th

60

21st

55

22nd

53

23rd

51

24th

49

25th

47

26th

45

27th

43

28th

41

29th

39

30th

37

31st

35

32nd

33

33rd

31

34th

29

35th

27

36th

26

37th

25

38th

24

39th

23

40th

22

41st

21

42nd

20.25

43rd

19.5

44th

18.75

45th

18

46th

17.25

47th

16.5

48th

15.75

49th

15

50th

14.25

51st

13.5

52nd

13

53rd

12.5

54th

12

55th

11.5

56th

11

57th

10.5

58th

10

59th

9.5

60th

9

61st

8.5

62nd

8

63rd

7.75

64th

7.5

65th

7.25

66th

7

67th

6.75

68th

6.5

69th

6.25

70th

6

71st

5.75

72nd

5.5

One wild notion regarding FedEx Cup points at signature events like the Truist Championship is that there is actually a higher allotment for these events than in major championships. While the winners of both receive the whopping 700 points in the season-long standings. However, every finishing position thereafter earns more points than they would in a major.

That's why getting into these signature events can be so huge. Obviously the money is great, but what it cam mean for the FedEx Cup points that are awarded and for potentially getting into the playoffs at the end of the season is even more important long term.

