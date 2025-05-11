Truist Championship payout distribution, prize money, purse and FedEx Cup points awarded

The 2025 Truist Championship offered an entirely new test for the PGA Tour with the event, formerly known as the Wells Fargo, moving from Quail Hollow to the unknown Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course with the former hosting next week's PGA Championship. Thus, we all wondered what would play out. It turns out, we should've expected drama on the leaderboard between Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and several others.

Keith Mitchell jumped out to the first-round lead and held strong at the top of the leaderboard going into the weekend. Unfortunately, he faded over the third round while Lowry and Straka were trading blows atop of it. That put the pair three strokes clear of the rest of the field heading into Sunday's final round. However, with Philadelphia Cricket Club getting more difficult with each passing day of the Truist Championship, there was still plenty of drama in order.

More importantly, though, with this being a signature event, players were also jockeying for as much of the prize money and as many FedEx Cup points as possible. So let's take a look at the Truist Championship payout information with the winner's share of the purse, the Fedex Cup points allotment for the tournament, and much more.

Truist Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Truist Championship will receive a payout of $3.6 million in prize money from the $20 million total purse available at signature events on the PGA Tour. What we don't always see is that type of money awarded on a golf course that we don't see regularly. We haven't seen Philadelphia Cricket Club on the PGA Tour, as mentioned, so it's rare that we see players get tested by a new venue and get rewarded so handsomely for succeeding in that.

Truist Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position Truist Championship Prize Money Winner $3.6 million 2nd $2.16 million 3rd $1.36 million 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $223,000 23rd $207,500 24th $190,000 25th $175,000 26th $159,000 27th $152,500 28th $146,000 29th $140,000 30th $134,000 31st $128,500 32nd $122,500 33rd $116,500 34th $111,000 35th $106,500 36th $101,500 37th $96,500 38th $92,500 39th $88,500 40th $84,000 41st $80,000 42nd $76,000 43rd $72,000 44th $68,000 45th $64,000 46th $60,000 47th $56,000 48th $53,000 49th $50,000 50th $49,000 51st $48,000 52nd $47,000 53rd $46,500 54th $46,000 55th $45,500 56th $45,000 57th $44,500 58th $44,000 59th $43,500 60th $43,000 61st $42,500 62nd $42,000 63rd $41,500 64th $41,000 65th $40,500 66th $40,000 67th $39,500 68th $39,000 69th $38,000 70th $37,500 71st $37,000 72nd $36,000

We've grown a bit familiar with the payout structure for signature events but it's still impressive to see the prize money awarded in these elevated events. It's not just the winner's share but also that all of the top three finishers clear $1 million and fourth place isn't far behind. Even further down the leaderboard — way further down — you can see how the payouts affect the players who make it into the field.

In a standard PGA Tour event, players who make the cut but finish near last among the players to do so would be lucky to clear $20,000 in prize money. Seeing the last-place finisher at the Truist Championship come through with nearly double what they would see in other instances is absolutely absurd.

How are FedEx Cup points awarded at the Truist Championship?

Finishing Position FedEx Cup Points at Truist Championship Winner 700 2nd 500 3rd 350 4th 325 5th 300 6th 270 7th 250 8th 225 9th 200 10th 175 11th 155 12th 135 13th 115 14th 105 15th 95 16th 85 17th 75 18th 70 19th 65 20th 60 21st 55 22nd 53 23rd 51 24th 49 25th 47 26th 45 27th 43 28th 41 29th 39 30th 37 31st 35 32nd 33 33rd 31 34th 29 35th 27 36th 26 37th 25 38th 24 39th 23 40th 22 41st 21 42nd 20.25 43rd 19.5 44th 18.75 45th 18 46th 17.25 47th 16.5 48th 15.75 49th 15 50th 14.25 51st 13.5 52nd 13 53rd 12.5 54th 12 55th 11.5 56th 11 57th 10.5 58th 10 59th 9.5 60th 9 61st 8.5 62nd 8 63rd 7.75 64th 7.5 65th 7.25 66th 7 67th 6.75 68th 6.5 69th 6.25 70th 6 71st 5.75 72nd 5.5

One wild notion regarding FedEx Cup points at signature events like the Truist Championship is that there is actually a higher allotment for these events than in major championships. While the winners of both receive the whopping 700 points in the season-long standings. However, every finishing position thereafter earns more points than they would in a major.

That's why getting into these signature events can be so huge. Obviously the money is great, but what it cam mean for the FedEx Cup points that are awarded and for potentially getting into the playoffs at the end of the season is even more important long term.