Truist Championship payout distribution, prize money, purse and FedEx Cup points awarded

The 2025 Truist Championship offered an entirely new test for the PGA Tour with the event, formerly known as the Wells Fargo, moving from Quail Hollow to the unknown Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course with the former hosting next week's PGA Championship. Thus, we all wondered what would play out. It turns out, we should've expected drama on the leaderboard between Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and several others.
Keith Mitchell jumped out to the first-round lead and held strong at the top of the leaderboard going into the weekend. Unfortunately, he faded over the third round while Lowry and Straka were trading blows atop of it. That put the pair three strokes clear of the rest of the field heading into Sunday's final round. However, with Philadelphia Cricket Club getting more difficult with each passing day of the Truist Championship, there was still plenty of drama in order.
More importantly, though, with this being a signature event, players were also jockeying for as much of the prize money and as many FedEx Cup points as possible. So let's take a look at the Truist Championship payout information with the winner's share of the purse, the Fedex Cup points allotment for the tournament, and much more.
Truist Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2025 Truist Championship will receive a payout of $3.6 million in prize money from the $20 million total purse available at signature events on the PGA Tour. What we don't always see is that type of money awarded on a golf course that we don't see regularly. We haven't seen Philadelphia Cricket Club on the PGA Tour, as mentioned, so it's rare that we see players get tested by a new venue and get rewarded so handsomely for succeeding in that.
Truist Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
Truist Championship Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$960,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$720,000
7th
$670,000
8th
$620,000
9th
$580,000
10th
$540,000
11th
$500,000
12th
$460,000
13th
$420,000
14th
$380,000
15th
$360,000
16th
$340,000
17th
$320,000
18th
$300,000
19th
$280,000
20th
$260,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$223,000
23rd
$207,500
24th
$190,000
25th
$175,000
26th
$159,000
27th
$152,500
28th
$146,000
29th
$140,000
30th
$134,000
31st
$128,500
32nd
$122,500
33rd
$116,500
34th
$111,000
35th
$106,500
36th
$101,500
37th
$96,500
38th
$92,500
39th
$88,500
40th
$84,000
41st
$80,000
42nd
$76,000
43rd
$72,000
44th
$68,000
45th
$64,000
46th
$60,000
47th
$56,000
48th
$53,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$49,000
51st
$48,000
52nd
$47,000
53rd
$46,500
54th
$46,000
55th
$45,500
56th
$45,000
57th
$44,500
58th
$44,000
59th
$43,500
60th
$43,000
61st
$42,500
62nd
$42,000
63rd
$41,500
64th
$41,000
65th
$40,500
66th
$40,000
67th
$39,500
68th
$39,000
69th
$38,000
70th
$37,500
71st
$37,000
72nd
$36,000
We've grown a bit familiar with the payout structure for signature events but it's still impressive to see the prize money awarded in these elevated events. It's not just the winner's share but also that all of the top three finishers clear $1 million and fourth place isn't far behind. Even further down the leaderboard — way further down — you can see how the payouts affect the players who make it into the field.
In a standard PGA Tour event, players who make the cut but finish near last among the players to do so would be lucky to clear $20,000 in prize money. Seeing the last-place finisher at the Truist Championship come through with nearly double what they would see in other instances is absolutely absurd.
How are FedEx Cup points awarded at the Truist Championship?
Finishing Position
FedEx Cup Points at Truist Championship
Winner
700
2nd
500
3rd
350
4th
325
5th
300
6th
270
7th
250
8th
225
9th
200
10th
175
11th
155
12th
135
13th
115
14th
105
15th
95
16th
85
17th
75
18th
70
19th
65
20th
60
21st
55
22nd
53
23rd
51
24th
49
25th
47
26th
45
27th
43
28th
41
29th
39
30th
37
31st
35
32nd
33
33rd
31
34th
29
35th
27
36th
26
37th
25
38th
24
39th
23
40th
22
41st
21
42nd
20.25
43rd
19.5
44th
18.75
45th
18
46th
17.25
47th
16.5
48th
15.75
49th
15
50th
14.25
51st
13.5
52nd
13
53rd
12.5
54th
12
55th
11.5
56th
11
57th
10.5
58th
10
59th
9.5
60th
9
61st
8.5
62nd
8
63rd
7.75
64th
7.5
65th
7.25
66th
7
67th
6.75
68th
6.5
69th
6.25
70th
6
71st
5.75
72nd
5.5
One wild notion regarding FedEx Cup points at signature events like the Truist Championship is that there is actually a higher allotment for these events than in major championships. While the winners of both receive the whopping 700 points in the season-long standings. However, every finishing position thereafter earns more points than they would in a major.
That's why getting into these signature events can be so huge. Obviously the money is great, but what it cam mean for the FedEx Cup points that are awarded and for potentially getting into the playoffs at the end of the season is even more important long term.