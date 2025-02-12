Tua Tagovailoa is out of excuses after Dolphins make best hire available for him
By Lior Lampert
Bobby Slowik's fall from grace taught us that a lot can change in a calendar year. Last offseason, he was a rising star and hot commodity in the NFL's hiring cycle, garnering interest from five teams for their since-filled head coaching vacancies. Suddenly, the ex-Houston Texans offensive coordinator is joining Mike McDaniel's staff with the Miami Dolphins.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins hired Slowik as their senior passing game coordinator. Less than a month after the Texans relieved him of his play-calling duties in Houston, he's headed to Miami.
The 37-year-old has an established rapport with McDaniel dating back to their overlapping tenures with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2021.
Life comes at you fast. Nonetheless, Slowik's connection with McDaniel and budding (albeit briefly halted) reputation make him a home run hire for Miami. His addition is especially noteworthy for Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua Tagovailoa is out of excuses after the Dolphins hire Bobby Slowik for him
Slowik and the Texans' year-over-year regression from 2023 to 2024 can largely be attributed to dreadful offensive line play. Houston allowed the league's highest pressure rate (27.2 percent), second-most pressures (180) and tied for third in sacks given up (54) this season. The lack of protection made it difficult for the team's scoring unit to move the ball/score points.
But when given a middle-of-the-pack pass-blocking bunch, Slowik has shown he can orchestrate a potent aerial attack. Compared to what he dealt with in Houston this year, the Dolphins present a marginal upgrade up front, which bodes well for Tagovailoa and Co.
Houston finished the 2023 campaign seventh in passing yards per game (245.5) and eighth in net yards per pass attempt (6.5). Slowik was instrumental to signal-caller C.J. Stroud's electrifying rookie breakout and wide receiver Nico Collins' ascension to becoming one of football's premier pass-catchers. With that in mind, his arrival to South Beach should amplify Tagovailoa, assuming the Phins can keep the southpaw passer upright.
Moreover, Slowik isn't only reuniting with McDaniel in Miami. His brother Ryan is the Dolphins' defensive backs/pass game specialist, and their respective roles should mean they will be working together closely.