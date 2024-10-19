Tua Tagovailoa finally has a return date for Dolphins after recovery from concussion
By Scott Rogust
Back in Week 2, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited his game against the Buffalo Bills after suffering what was another concussion after lowering his helmet on the run. Since then, questions arose about whether or not Tagovailoa would return this season, or even play again. But Tagovailoa was planning on working his way back to the NFL field to help out his team, who are 2-3 on the season.
Now, there is more clarity on when Tagovailoa will return.
According to The Athletic's senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, Tagovailoa is set to return to practice this upcoming week, and plans to play in Miami's Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins in Week 8 vs. Cardinals
Russini notes that Tagovailoa hasn't been dealing with "lingering issues" stemming from the concussion suffered in Week 2 and that he "would play right now if he could." But, Tagovailoa and the team decided to take a patient approach and speak with doctors and specialists.
Since the injury, the Dolphins didn't provide a firm timetable for a return, as they wanted to make sure he was 100 percent and not rushing things. The Dolphins felt confident in Skylar Thompson taking things over for the time being. However, Thompson would suffer a rib injury in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, The Dolphins signed Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and he would start their next two games against the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots and accumulate a 1-1 win-loss record.
Miami's passing offense took a dip since Tagovailoa's injury. On the year, Miami has averaged185.6 passing yards per game, ranking seventh-worst in the entire NFL.
The Dolphins are a better team with Tagovailoa starting at quarterback. He will be back in Week 8, but fans will be watching rather cautiously due to his concussion history.