Tua Tagovailoa gives Packers fans all the motivation they need before Thanksgiving feast
By Lior Lampert
There aren't better combinations in life than Thanksgiving Day and football. And for the first time in over a decade, the Miami Dolphins will be part of the holiday festivities.
Miami takes the road and will face the Green Bay Packers in primetime on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Of course, it can get chilly in Wisconsin, especially at this time of year. And for a team like the Dolphins, who reside in a city where it's usually hot and sunny, that can be a problem. However, Tua Tagovailoa is eager to step outside his comfort zone and conquer the elements.
Notably, Tagovailoa has had his fair share of struggles in cold-weather games. Per Pro Football Talk, he's 0-7 in contests played at or below 40 degrees. Naturally, the topic popped up during his postgame press conference following the Dolphins' 34-15 Week 12 win over the New England Patriots. But rather than running from the subject, the star quarterback addressed it head-on:
"I'm excited to kill narratives," Tagovailoa told reporters (h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team). "So, let's go. Bring it on."
Heading into one of the NFL's most raucous atmospheres, Tagovailoa may not realize what he's signing up for. The Packers have a loyal, passionate fan base, further bolstering their home-field advantage. Between this and the conditions, the odds are stacked against the 26-year-old shaking the mentioned bugaboo in this matchup.
Moreover, the Dolphins have a quick turnaround, traveling to Green Bay on a short week after hosting the Patriots. Overall, it's hard to think of a less favorable situation for Tagovailoa, though we commend his moxie and candidness.
What Tagovailoa and the Dolphins do have going for entering the clash with the Packers is they've won three straight games. Miami and its franchise passer have gained momentum from this hot streak and can continue rounding into form with a statement performance in Green Bay.
For whatever it's worth, WFRV-TV and wearegreenbay.com's Luke Sampe gave us an early look at the forecast for Thursday. Assuming his information is accurate, Tagovailoa and the Phins may want to bundle up.