Tua Tagovailoa proves he hasn't learned a thing with terrifying head-first dive
By Mark Powell
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ought to know better at this point. I am not an NFL quarterback, nor do I have the athleticism to adjust on the fly like we assume Tagovailoa can. However, Tagovailoa's field of choice is professional football, and he is playing a very dangerous game.
Tua suffered another concussion earlier this season against the Miami Dolphins, when he dove head-first into Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa took a few weeks off, and ultimately decided he wanted to keep playing football at the highest level and honor his contract, despite some in the media suggesting he should retire. It's not always that easy.
So, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins hope to make the postseason in 2024, which has Tua pushing himself to new heights. In a way, it's inspiring. On the other hand, it is also terrifying. Like most quarterback, Tagovailoa is often flushed from the pocket, and when that occurs, he makes rash decisions on the run. Against the Texans, he made another head-first dive that was eerily similar to the play he was concussed on.
Tua Tagovailoa has to work on his slides, period
These are not one in the same and, for the record, Tua was fine on said play. That is the random nature of the NFL. One play which looks scary can have no injuries, and another harmless play will feature several. There is no predicting what can occur, which is why so many pundits thought Tagovailoa should seriously consider hanging up his cleats.
Yet, when there is hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, it is not so simple. The Dolphins committed a lot of capital to Tagovailoa, and they can find a way out of it as well, whether it be through insurance or otherwise. Ultimately, if Tua's gladiator mentality prevails, it's tough to blame him.
It sure is hard to watch, though.