It turns out refs made a double-digit difference in Texas win over Arizona State
The Peach Bowl had no shortage of late controversy as the Texas Longhorns beat the Arizona State Sun Devils to advance in the College Football Playoff. Depending on who you ask, the controversy impacted the result of the game.
The most headline grabbing moment of the game involved a suspected targeting foul that went uncalled. Refs reviewed the hard hit to the head on a third-and-15, but didn't declare it targeting. ASU didn't get the new set of downs they needed in the final seconds and the game ultimately went to overtime.
Even before that no-call, there were others that people pointed out on social media. Like this hold on Quinn Ewers five-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Texas benefited from multiple no-calls against Arizona State in the CFP
Ewers ran in that score on third-and-goal. A penalty would have taken the Longhorns off the board and pushed them back to the ASU 10-yard line. Maybe they would have scored on that down anyways. Maybe they wouldn't have. We'll never know.
With a 24-8 deficit, ASU looked dead in the water but the Sun Devils battled back to improbably tie the game. After Texas missed a go-ahead field goal with just over three minutes to go, it looked like Arizona State would have a chance to win it outright. The aforementioned targeting penalty forced them into a punt.
Underdogs are always fighting an uphill battle. It's tough to overcome a talented opponent even when they aren't getting the luck of a call or two. That missed hold was potentially consequential and quite obvious. It should have been called.
Of course, both sides have their complaints. Texas fans also pointed out instances of holding that went uncalled.
As they say, "there's holding on every play."
Missed calls are an unfortunate reality in sports. College football is no exception. The Longhorns get to move on to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff against the winner of the Rose Bowl between Oregon and Ohio State. The Sun Devils get to go home knowing they acquitted themselves well. There will always be what ifs.