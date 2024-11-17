It sure sounds like All-Star infielder linked to Yankees, Mets taken off trade block
By Lior Lampert
Despite recent chatter, Minnesota Twins All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa ostensibly won't be going anywhere.
Correa's name has surfaced in trade rumors since the Twins are officially up for sale and facing payroll complications. More specifically, The New York Post's Joel Sherman connected the standout infielder ($) to the MLB's Big Apple affiliates, the New York Mets and Yankees. It was more of a suggestion than anything. But comments from Minnesota's president of baseball operations, Derek Falvey, can certifiably put that pipe dream to bed.
All-Star infielder Carlos Correa officially taken off the trade block despite recent connections to the Yankees and Mets
Of course, we'd be remiss not to highlight Correa's no-trade clause. He also has four years remaining on his six-year, $200 million contract extension from January 2023 (in addition to four vesting options). Regardless, Falvey isn't "focused on" approaching him to waive the deal's provisions, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic ($).
Rather than bargaining with Correa, Falvey's ostensibly shifting his attention elsewhere this offseason. The Twins lead exec also emphasized the importance of the former and other veterans on the roster, like Pablo López and Byron Buxton:
"I feel really confident those guys are going to be part of the ability for us to do what we want on the field" (h/t Hayes).
Plantar fasciitis in his right foot plagued Correa, forcing him to miss a large chunk of the 2024 MLB campaign. Nonetheless, he was one of the best players in the American League when healthy. So, perhaps Falvey is right to stay the course and hope for better health, though injuries have been a theme throughout the slugger's career.
Correa had 3.7 WAR and .310/.388/.517 slash line with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs across 86 games last season. Moreover, his .905 OPS was well above this year's league average rate of .711. Nevertheless, neither New York squad will be fortunate enough to acquire him from the Twins this winter.